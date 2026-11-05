People Who Cry at Movies Often Share These 5 Qualities

Tero Koistinen - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

A single scene, a swelling score, and suddenly a whole row of theater seats is reaching for tissues. Crying at movies is so common that it rarely gets a second thought, yet researchers keep finding that it says something about the viewer.

Studies and commentary from psychologists point to 5 qualities that often show up in people who tear up at the cinema. None is a diagnosis, and none applies to everyone, but together they paint a flattering picture.

A Rise in a Bonding Hormone

Fred Cherrygarden – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The first quality is a physical one. In a 2009 study in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, summarized in PubMed, researchers Jorge Barraza and Paul Zak had participants watch emotional and unemotional video clips, then measured their blood. Empathy was linked to a roughly 47% rise in oxytocin from baseline, the hormone associated with bonding and connection.

That fits a broader idea held by University of Canberra psychology professor Deborah Rickwood. In a 2022 interview with RNZ, she said crying at a film signals that the brain is releasing oxytocin, which is tied to empathy and compassion. People who never tear up are not cold, and the research describes a tendency rather than a rule, much like the habits of those who still write notes of thanks by hand. Honest feeling is the thread in a list of 18 hardest truths to accept in life according to baby boomers.

Strong Empathy

Quality two is empathy, and the Barraza and Zak study ties the two together. The oxytocin rise followed how much empathy participants felt, and the effect was stronger in women than in men. In other words, the body responded to how much viewers were able to share in what they saw.

Psychologists describe the same pull in everyday terms. According to Tyla, which cited neuroscientist Paul Zak and psychologist Daniel Goleman, crying at films may signal empathy and high emotional intelligence. Looking back is also why a list of common regrets people often experience in adulthood tends to land so personally, and a look at how very curious people are seen by strangers and friends shows how much other people notice.

Generosity Toward Strangers

The third quality is generosity. The same study found that participants who felt more empathy made more generous offers to strangers in a money game, which led the authors to conclude that oxytocin may serve as a physiological marker of empathy. Kindness of that sort is the quiet theme in a list of things women who know their worth do that others often mistake for rudeness, and a piece on people who hesitate to give compliments covers the opposite habit.

That is one small experiment, so it is a clue rather than a rule, and many men cry at films too. Raising children to name and share feelings is a theme in a guide to gentle parenting, and a look at why women apologize more than men shows how differently feelings get expressed.

Emotional Intelligence

Quality four is emotional intelligence. Rickwood told RNZ that crying at compelling stories shows a strong empathy response, which she called one of the five key characteristics of emotional intelligence, and that she considers it a strength. She linked high emotional intelligence with good leadership, professional success, academic achievement and stronger relationships.

She also offered a gentle counterpoint: not crying may simply mean a person is not absorbed in the story or has grown used to holding emotions in. Neither reading is a character judgment.

Deep Absorption in a Story

The fifth quality is absorption. Rickwood said emotional reactions come from feeling connected to a story or a character, and that crying can leave people drained but more relaxed afterward. She also noted that emotional sensitivity tends to grow with life experience, citing men who start crying at films about fathers and sons after becoming fathers themselves.

Researchers have studied what pulls viewers in. According to Inverse, a 2017 German study published in Frontiers in Psychology asked 25 university students to bring clips that had made them cry. About 68% of the clips were sad, while about 33% were joyful, such as reunions and personal achievements. Most showed social interaction between people, and close-ups of faces drew more tears than other camera angles.

A paper by communication assistant professor Paul Glover, “Crying at the Movies: A Physiological and Emotional Connection,” adds that emotional tears differ chemically from basal and reflex tears and that viewers recognize and identify with characters, which lets them feel sympathy. The paper argues that psychological research is still needed to explain when and why people cry at movies, so the picture is not finished.

The practical takeaway is simple. A person who cries at movies is showing a mix of empathy, connection and attention to other people’s stories. Nothing about that is embarrassing, and Rickwood considers it a sign of strength.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Tero Koistinen – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons