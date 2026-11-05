75% of Adults 50 and Older Want to Stay in Their Current Homes as They Age, Versus 60% of Adults 18 to 49

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Ask Americans where they want to live as the years pass, and a clear pattern shows up by age. According to AARP, 75 percent of adults 50 and older want to stay in their current homes as they age, compared with 60 percent of adults 18 to 49.

The gap is not huge, but it is steady, and it appears again when the question turns to neighborhoods. Here is how the numbers break down and what sits behind them.

The Generational Gap in Numbers

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The figures come from AARP’s 2024 Home and Community Preferences Survey, released December 10, 2024. It found that 75 percent of adults 50 and older want to stay in their current homes, versus 60 percent of adults 18 to 49.

The community numbers follow the same direction. About 73 percent of adults 50 and older hope to stay in their communities, versus 63 percent of those 18 to 49. Readers curious about how older Americans feel about other life choices might enjoy a look at things baby boomers were promised about retirement and boomer habits that are making a comeback.

The survey reached 3,090 U.S. adults online and by phone between June 17 and July 1, 2024, in English and Spanish. It was fielded through the NORC AmeriSpeak and Cint panels. For a lighter look at later life, there is a list of ten habits that make some people over 70 seem decades younger, plus common regrets people often experience in adulthood.

How the Number Has Moved

An earlier AARP survey tells a similar story with a slightly higher share. The National Association of Realtors, in a November 2021 article, reported that 77 percent of adults 50 and older wanted to remain in their current homes long term. The article is archived and the surveys were run at different times, so the two figures should not be treated as a precise trend.

Both point to a strong majority. The same NAR piece said nearly 80 percent of respondents owned their home and 51 percent had no mortgage, which helps explain why staying put is appealing. Another useful comparison is the typical first-time home buyer now being 40, a reminder that younger adults face a different housing market. A list of the hardest truths to accept in life, according to baby boomers offers some perspective from the other end.

What Gets in the Way of Staying Put

Wanting to stay and being able to stay are different things. AARP found that 44 percent of adults 50 and older expect to move, with worries about rent or mortgage costs at 71 percent, property maintenance at 60 percent and taxes at 55 percent. Money questions of this kind connect to Social Security claiming at 62, 67 or 70, while the things boomers still wear shows the lighter side of the same generation.

The home itself matters too. Among older adults expecting changes, 72 percent named grab bars and 71 percent named entryway improvements, and 39 percent named kitchen upgrades.

The Census Bureau, in a story on the graying of America, projects that people 65 and older will outnumber children by 2034. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies reports that the 65-and-older population grew from 43 million in 2012 to 58 million in 2022.

What the Gap Suggests

A 15-point difference between older and younger adults does not mean the young want to leave. Six in ten adults 18 to 49 also say they hope to stay in their homes as they age, so the preference is broad. The older group simply feels it more strongly, and it also has more at stake in the near term.

AARP adds that only half of adults 50 and older believe their communities will be equipped to meet their future needs, and that 22 percent of rural households lack high-speed internet. Those gaps matter because staying in place usually depends on repairs, services and connections close to home.

The numbers come from self-reported surveys, and preferences can change with health, income and housing costs. Even so, the 75 percent to 60 percent split gives a clear snapshot of how attached Americans of every age are to the place they call home.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons