Old Farmer's Almanac Expects Above-Normal Snow in the Intermountain West, While Farmers' Almanac Singles Out the Southern Rockies and Colorado

Zach Dischner - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Two famous almanacs agree on one thing for the mountain West this winter: it should be snowy. They just point at different slopes. One expects above-normal snow across the Intermountain West, while the other singles out the southern Rockies and Colorado.

The forecasts are tradition-flavored long-range outlooks, not official predictions, and the real winter will make its own decisions. Still, the two publications make a handy starting point for anyone planning ski days, mountain drives or a cabin weekend.

Old Farmer’s Almanac: Warmer, Wetter, Snowier

Kepler Sticka-Jones – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “a warmer and wetter winter is forecast for the Intermountain region,” with above-normal temperatures, precipitation and snowfall. It lists the snowiest stretches as late November, late December and early February.

The coldest periods, per the same outlook, come in mid- to late December, early and late January, and early February. That pairing of warmer-than-normal averages with heavy snow is not a contradiction, since mountain storms can still deliver when the thermometer sits near the freezing line. Readers who like the idea of a snowier Intermountain winter can get a fuller regional picture there, and anyone who already saw the early November storm that buried Colorado, Nevada and Wyoming peaks knows the season has started early.

Fall errands pile up quickly when snow is on the way, and seasonal storage tips and a few cozy winter crafts make a decent excuse to get ready.

Farmers’ Almanac: Southern Rockies and Colorado Stand Out

The Farmers’ Almanac takes a different approach. For the mountains, it says “the southern Rockies, including Colorado’s ranges, may fare especially well for snowfall.” It makes the same call for New Mexico’s mountains, which it describes as part of the southern Rockies.

Its wider outlook for the north-central zone, which includes Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, is “cold, snowy at times, and breezy.” Montana could see sudden snow squalls and bitter cold bursts, while the northern Plains may turn drier if the southern storm track dominates. The Intermountain states of Idaho and Utah are not addressed directly in the Farmers’ Almanac.

In other words, the Old Farmer’s Almanac leans on the Intermountain region, the Farmers’ Almanac leans on the southern ranges, and the overlap is simply a wish for plenty of mountain snow. Anyone driving the passes in either region may want the federal winter driving don’ts close at hand, and energy-efficient home improvements are worth a look before the first big storm. Holiday travelers headed to the mountains might also like these carry-on suitcases worth packing.

What NOAA and Meteorologists Say

Government forecasters are more cautious, and the strong El Nino outlook gives the national picture. NOAA’s winter outlook, released in mid-October, says a very strong El Nino is likely to shift the jet stream south and east, according to NOAA. For the Intermountain West, precipitation odds are equal for below, near or above normal, and drier odds are elevated in parts of the northern Rockies. NOAA also notes that seasonal snowfall totals are not forecast, since snow is generally not predictable more than about a week out.

Colorado’s own experts are careful, too. Assistant state climatologist Peter Goble said there is not enough information to promise a big snow year based on El Nino alone, and that El Nino is not as well correlated with peak seasonal snowpack as forecasters would like, according to High Plains Public Radio.

Meteorologist Sam Collentine of OpenSnow sees Colorado snowpack near normal, with a median March 31 snowpack of 106 percent across analog winters. Stations such as Wolf Creek (113 percent), Winter Park (113 percent) and Steamboat (99 percent) show how much results vary by slope. His read is a solid start, a weak middle and a stronger end to the season, following a historically low snow year in 2025-26.

A ski-planning guide from Snowthere finds no meaningful north-south snowpack gap in strong El Nino winters once low-snow sites are filtered out, calling the likely outcome “a good winter rather than a remarkable one.”

How to Use the Forecasts

For trips, the practical move is to treat the almanacs as seasonal color and check short-range forecasts about a week out. OpenSnow suggests booking 7 to 10 days ahead for storm-level confidence.

Dates worth marking, per the Farmers’ Almanac: meteorological winter begins Dec. 1, 2026, the winter solstice arrives Dec. 21, and the season it tracks runs through March 20, 2027. Plenty of time, in other words, for the forecasts to be right, wrong or a little of both.

Drivers heading into the mountains will want to keep winter essentials handy, and a refresher never hurts. The almanacs are for fun and planning, and the forecasts from the National Weather Service are the ones to trust on any given travel day.

Whether the snow lands in Utah, Colorado or somewhere in between, the almanacs have at least given the mountain West a reason to dig out the boots.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Zach Dischner – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons