Nicolas Cage Says He Is ‘a Little Bit Homeless' and Living in Hotels After a 30-Foot Sinkhole Damaged His Malibu Home

Kevin Paul - CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Nicolas Cage has spent plenty of screen time in strange predicaments, but his current real-life one is more down to earth. At L.A. Comic Con on Oct. 31, the 62-year-old actor told the crowd he is “a little bit homeless” and living in hotels after a sinkhole opened beside his Malibu beachfront home in September. The remark, delivered on Halloween, turned a coastal-erosion story into a very human one.

What Cage Said on Halloween

Kevin Paul – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

According to Complex, which cited fan-recorded video, a moderator asked about Cage’s Halloween plans. He said he was “currently a little bit homeless” and that something had happened at his house in Malibu, so he is “just sort of living in a hotel.” He added that he would take his daughter trick-or-treating in Santa Monica once the panel ended.

HollywoodLife reported the same remarks and noted that the actor is technically without a livable home for now, since the Malibu property is damaged and unsafe to enter. It put the home’s 2024 purchase price at $10.5 million, a figure also reported by GV Wire, which republished a New York Times report. Anyone who has ever fussed over a hotel check-in or check-out might sympathize with a hotel stay that has no end date, and travelers still planning holiday trips can read a guide to carry-on suitcases worth packing.

The Halloween angle was not lost on the actor. HollywoodLife says he noted that he would not have the usual trick-or-treaters at his own door this year, a small loss for a holiday that even gets its own Census look at trick-or-treaters and sits snugly among the odd American traditions.

How the Sinkhole Opened

The collapse was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press. The paper attributes it to coastal erosion from high waves and tides linked to Hurricane Marie, as a beachfront driveway collapsed and the damage spread into the roadway.

Reports differ on size. The New York Times described a hole about 30 feet deep, while Fire Engineering, citing the Los Angeles Times, put it at about 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet across by that Tuesday evening. Complex adds that the hole took part of Cage’s driveway and damaged his deck, though aerial images did not show whether the house itself was harmed. HollywoodLife says the actor was not home at the time.

Homeowners elsewhere may find the story a prompt to read about states where homeowners face insurance cost and coverage concerns, and anyone who has dealt with a neighborhood board can read why it is so hard to escape an HOA. Rebuilding a routine after a disruption is a theme in a look at little rituals that faded away, and in the regrets adults commonly report. The same Fire Engineering report places the home in the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive, in a gated community next to Lechuza Beach, and says Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments responded.

Where the Neighborhood Stands

The City of Malibu posted an update on Sept. 11, saying it was demobilizing its emergency operations center, which ends the initial response phase. A mandatory evacuation order and red tags remained in place for 31 properties until conditions are deemed safe, the city said, and Sea Level Drive is the only route in and out of the area. The city’s page is archived, so current conditions may differ.

Fire Engineering reports that seven of the homes were red-tagged for hazardous conditions and 24 because vehicle access was lost. The Daily Press adds that Southern California Gas Co. shut off gas to stop a leak, Waterworks District 29 shut off water to prevent main breaks, and the American Red Cross opened a shelter at Malibu High School. No injuries were reported.

Repairs are in private hands. The city says the affected homeowners association, with its licensed engineers and contractors, is overseeing the work, while the city helps secure permits and monitors the site. The Daily Press reported that the association expected repairs to take about five weeks depending on conditions, though the city’s update gave no timeline and no return date.

What Comes Next for Cage and His Home

As of early November, it is still unclear when the evacuation orders will lift or when the actor can move back in. Complex reports that Cage obtained four permits for protective and preparatory work totaling $3,158, and that the homeowners association replaced its original road contractor. HollywoodLife says it is unclear how much Cage will have to pay for the damage, and he has not publicly shared an estimate.

The saga also lands at a time when coastal cities are bracing for winter weather. The Daily Press says Malibu is monitoring erosion on Pacific Coast Highway and at Point Dume State Beach and preparing for winter storms, high surf and heavy rain tied to forecast El Nino conditions. For now, Cage’s hotel-hopping is a reminder that even a $10.5 million beachfront address can come down to one collapsed driveway.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.