Thanksgiving on Nov. 26: 5 Hosting Moves From Confirming RSVPs to Knowing Which Takeout Places Are Open

Helena Jacoba - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, which leaves about three weeks to turn a guest list into a smooth dinner. Hosting advice from etiquette expert Lizzie Post, reported by CBS News, boils down to a handful of habits that prevent most holiday headaches. Five of them cover the stretch from the first invitation to the moment the turkey misbehaves.

The CBS piece is a column from 2010, but the guidance still matches current advice. The Emily Post site and a Food Network roundup say much the same.

1. Confirm RSVPs a Few Days Ahead

Paulo O – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Post’s golden rule, as CBS News reported, is to confirm the guests’ RSVPs a few days before the event. Headcount drives everything else, from the size of the bird to the number of chairs, and a few days of notice leaves time to adjust the shopping list if the numbers change. A guest who has gone quiet is easier to chase on Sunday than on Thursday morning.

The Emily Post Institute’s Thanksgiving tips start even earlier, suggesting invitations go out at least a month ahead, with more notice for guests who are traveling. The same page recommends reviewing the guest list with everyone in the household, so nobody is surprised by who is coming, and setting a clear start and end date for houseguests, with three days as the usual standard. Anyone building a menu on a budget might peek at the Target $30 Thanksgiving meal for six, and appliance shoppers have a comparison of ways to free up the oven.

2. Ask About Dietary Restrictions and Allergies at RSVP

The CBS column says to check guests’ dietary restrictions and food allergies when they RSVP, not on the day. A host who asks early can plan a dish or two around the answers, instead of improvising at the stove. A roundup of coffee makers for holiday guests covers the after-dinner pot.

Emily Post suggests keeping the menu flexible and accepting offers from guests to bring dishes that meet special diets. The Food Network roundup of etiquette experts also tells hosts to ask about accessibility, allergies and restrictions, and to include an RSVP method and due date on the invitation so the headcount is accurate. For a look at the weather that might shape travel plans, see the Farmers’ Almanac Thanksgiving forecast, which the Farmers’ Almanac itself describes as a long-range outlook, a typical late-November pattern without a major nationwide storm.

3. Start on Time and Wait About 15 Minutes

Hosts should tell guests when to arrive, then start the feast on schedule. According to the CBS column, waiting about 15 minutes for late guests is reasonable; after that, the meal begins and latecomers join when they arrive. A host who wants a calmer kitchen can also read the kitchen safety rules for Thanksgiving Day, and out-of-town guests may like a list of carry-on suitcases for Thanksgiving trips.

Emily Post’s advice is to plan the meal around when the turkey will be done, since guests are expected to arrive on time. A host who has said so in advance rarely has to apologize for carving without the last car in the driveway. Another useful read on the holiday is a list of odd American traditions, and a guide to Thanksgiving Day grocery hours helps with last-minute runs.

4. Make Extra and Let Family Hold Back

When food is limited, Post advises making extra and asking family to follow “FHB,” short for Family Hold Back, so every guest can try a bit of everything. Emily Post describes the same trick: if a main dish runs short, quietly tell immediate family to hold back so guests get a full portion.

The Emily Post tips add that children and older guests can be served first, and that guests can be handed small jobs such as greeting arrivals, taking coats or filling glasses. It also recommends a toast of thanks, and thanks again as guests leave, including those who cooked and cleaned up. Delegating is not rude, in other words; it is how a crowded house stays manageable.

5. Know Which Takeout Places Are Open on the Holiday

If the turkey burns or the food still falls short, the CBS column says to order takeout, and to find out in advance which stores and restaurants will be open on the holiday. Knowing that before the day arrives turns a crisis into a minor detour. The column’s examples of what can go wrong include a burnt turkey and a dog that got to the dinner first, which is a reminder that the backup plan is rarely needed until the moment it is needed badly.

Lists of open chains tend to change by region, so a quick call or a look at each restaurant’s own listing beats trusting last year’s memory. Grocery stores follow their own holiday schedules too, which is why the Thanksgiving Day grocery hours piece above is worth a look before the big shopping trip.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Helena Jacoba – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons