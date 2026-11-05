Spending on Furniture and Appliances Rose 240% After the War, and 80% of American Homes Had a Refrigerator by 1955

Seattle Municipal Archives - CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The years after World War II changed what American homes looked and sounded like. Two numbers capture the shift: spending on furniture and appliances rose 240% after the war, and by 1955 about 80% of American homes had a refrigerator. Behind those figures sits a story of new houses, new gadgets and a very busy shopper in the family.

A spending surge after the war

Russell Lee – Public domain/NARA via Wikimedia Commons

The New-York Historical Society’s Women and the American Story project says spending on furniture and appliances rose by 240% after World War II. In the first four years after the war, Americans moved into more than one million new homes each year, and families bought millions of cars, refrigerators, stoves and televisions.

The increase reached upper-, middle- and lower-income families, though not everyone could afford the most expensive items. The wartime years had also been a period of heavy saving, as History.com explains, with Americans saving an average of 21% of disposable income by 1945 compared with 3% in the 1920s. That cushion set the stage for the buying that followed, and this look at the 1950 Census shows what incomes and costs looked like at the start of the decade, while these boomer habits making a comeback trace some of the era’s thrift. Paychecks grew too, as shown in this median family income comparison, and this look at vanished household rituals picks up the story a few decades later.

The refrigerator reaches nearly every kitchen

The refrigerator became the signature purchase. Encyclopedia.com’s overview of electric appliances notes that 52% of American families owned one in 1941 and that ten years later the share had risen to 80%. That puts the 80% mark in place by the early 1950s, in line with the 1955 figure in the headline.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History puts the longer arc in view. Electric refrigerators took off in the 1930s, postwar prosperity brought the first time that the majority of Americans owned one, and by 1960 nearly every household had one, the museum says. For a sense of what else filled homes in those years, a comparison of household size in 1960 and 2025 and a look at forgotten household items add context.

Other appliances followed, and homes began to fill with the products that factories had shifted back to making. History.com notes that Frigidaire, a General Motors division, expanded its home appliance business after the war with clothes washers and dryers, dishwashers and garbage disposals. A later decade’s kitchen is the subject of this list of things nearly every 1970s kitchen had, and 70s decor now extinct shows how fast tastes moved.

Television takes over the living room

Television reshaped family routines. Millions of sets arrived in the postwar years, and the New-York Historical Society says television replaced radio as the family’s main source of entertainment and information.

Cars and houses moved in step. History.com reports that new car sales quadrupled between 1945 and 1955, and that by the end of the 1950s some 75% of households owned at least one car. Builders such as Levitt and Son put up more than 17,000 homes in three communities between 1946 and the early 1960s, at times finishing as many as 30 houses a day.

The wider economy supplied the paychecks. History.com reports that gross national product rose from $200 billion in 1940 to $300 billion in 1950 and topped $500 billion by 1960, while unemployment, which had hit 25% during the Great Depression, fell to a record-low 1.2% in 1944. FHA loans and the GI Bill helped many returning veterans buy homes, though not every veteran benefited.

Who did the shopping

The New-York Historical Society says wives made about 75% of their families’ purchases, and most home products were marketed to women. Shopping centers with large parking lots and many stores in one place let housewives finish their errands in one trip.

Put together, the numbers describe a decade when the home itself became the main purchase: a fridge in the kitchen, a TV in the living room and a car in the driveway. Spending on the home, in other words, was spending on a new way of living. Many of those items would be handed down, repaired and remembered for decades.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Seattle Municipal Archives – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons