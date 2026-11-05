5 Retirement Mistakes Financial Pros Say Keep Repeating, From Underestimating Lifespan to Skipping a Purpose

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Retirement planning has a sneaky flaw: the plan usually assumes a finish line that never arrives on schedule. Financial professionals say the same handful of mistakes keep showing up, and the biggest one is guessing wrong about how long the money has to last.

Here are 5 retirement mistakes that advisers and researchers keep flagging, from underestimating lifespan to skipping a purpose, with the current numbers behind each.

Underestimating How Long Retirement Will Last

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

In Natixis Investment Managers’ 2022 survey of U.S. financial advisors, 61% named underestimating how long they will live as the top retirement planning mistake investors make. Inflation came next at 57%, followed by being too conservative at 54% and forgetting health care costs at 49%. The pattern lines up with a list of money mistakes retirees should never make, and with the boomer habits that are making a comeback, where careful spending shows up again and again.

The Social Security Administration’s period life table, the version used in the 2026 Trustees Report, gives a 65-year-old man 18.12 more years on average and a 65-year-old woman 20.66. At 60, the averages are 21.79 and 24.73. Averages hide the long tail, and the growing count of Americans who reach 100 is the reminder. A plan built to age 85 can look very different from one built to 95.

The cost of guessing low is easy to see in 24/7 Wall St.’s 2024 breakdown of the same mistakes. A retiree who stops working at 65 and lives to 68 needs three years of savings, while living to 82 needs 17. The piece adds that TIAA’s survey found only 37% of respondents answered life-expectancy questions correctly.

Playing It Too Safe With Investments

Being too cautious is the second trap on the 24/7 Wall St. list. TIAA’s report found that 41% of financial professionals named it, and the piece quotes the advice that the important thing is to take enough risk to meet savings goals. A list of hard truths boomers wish they had known often includes the lesson that a long retirement means money has to keep working, much like the common regrets people report in adulthood, many of which involve waiting too long to act.

Fidelity’s rule of thumb, as relayed by the same article, is saving six times salary by 50, eight times by 60 and 10 times by 67. Those are benchmarks, not certainties, and the right mix of stocks and bonds depends on a retiree’s income, timeline and comfort with swings. Claiming age is part of the mix too, and a guide to claiming Social Security at 62, 67 or 70 shows how much timing matters. Putting off the review is its own mistake, and a guide to ending procrastination is not a bad place to start. That is where a licensed adviser earns the fee, and where reading about what boomers were promised about retirement helps set realistic expectations.

Forgetting What Health Care Costs

Fidelity’s 2026 Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, released in July, says a 65-year-old retiring this year can expect to spend an average of $185,500 on health care in retirement, up 7.5% from the year before. The estimate assumes a single retiree with no employer retiree coverage who is enrolled in Original Medicare and Part D, and it is net of taxes.

Parts B and D premiums make up 45% of the total, other medical expenses such as copays, deductibles and vision or hearing exams make up 48%, and out-of-pocket prescription costs make up 7%. Long-term care is not included, so the real bill can run higher. Fidelity also says 54% of pre-retirees wrongly believe Medicare will cover all their health expenses. The takeaway is financial, not medical: the bill belongs in the budget from the start, and Fidelity stresses that starting early leaves more room to prepare.

Skipping a Purpose and Skipping Friends

The last two mistakes are not about money at all. The 24/7 Wall St. piece describes how retirees lose the structure of a workweek and can struggle to fill unstructured time. Retirement specialist Mike Drak, in his 2021 book Retirement Heaven or Hell as summarized in Psychology Today, says retirees fall into two broad groups: comfort-oriented retirees, who prioritize leisure and fun, and growth-oriented retirees, who are goal-driven and need projects that give them purpose. Writer Meg Selig suggests couples talk through which group each person belongs to, so expectations match.

Socializing is the other half. The 24/7 Wall St. article cites a University of California, San Francisco study finding that 43% of seniors experienced loneliness, and a 2020 National Academies report estimating that about one-quarter of community-dwelling Americans 65 and older are socially isolated. It is easy for friendships to slip once the office disappears.

Taken together, the five mistakes share one theme. Retirement is long, expensive in ways that are easy to miss, and lived best with a plan for the days as well as the dollars. A fee-only planner or other licensed professional can turn the benchmarks above into numbers that fit one household.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.