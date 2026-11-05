Happy Couples Keep a 5-to-1 Ratio of Positive to Negative Moments During Conflict

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Arguments are not what sink a marriage. The balance of good and bad moments during them is. According to the Gottman Institute, stable, happy couples show at least five positive interactions for every negative one when they disagree.

That 5-to-1 ratio is one of the most quoted numbers in relationship research, and it is simpler than it sounds. Here is where it came from, what counts on each side of the scale, and how couples can use it.

Where the 5-to-1 Ratio Came From

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Gottman Institute’s explainer on the magic ratio traces it to longitudinal studies that John Gottman and Robert Levenson began in the 1970s. Couples were asked to resolve a conflict in their relationship within 15 minutes while researchers recorded them. The researchers reviewed the recordings and followed up nine years later, then predicted which couples would stay together and which would divorce with over 90% accuracy.

The University of Wisconsin’s On Wisconsin magazine puts the prediction rate at about 94%, and notes that the research drew on seven longitudinal studies. The same piece reports that Gottman estimates his team understands about 40% of relationships, which is a useful reminder that a ratio is a guide, not a fortune cookie.

Readers who like to see small gestures in action can look at how often couples who stayed married answered small requests. Another take on everyday habits that last is the five habits of long-married couples, and a quirky tour of odd American traditions shows how many shared rituals couples invent for themselves. For couples juggling busy calendars, a read on work-life balance may help carve out time for the small stuff.

What Counts as a Positive Moment

The positives are not grand gestures. The Gottman Institute lists eight everyday ways to build the ratio:

Show interest. Ask open-ended questions and show real listening. Express affection. Offer physical or verbal affection, even in the middle of a conflict. Show a partner they matter. Small, frequent gestures of care do the work. Appreciate on purpose. Focus on a partner’s good traits and give compliments.

Find agreement. Look for points in common, even minor ones. Empathize and apologize. Show an understanding of a partner’s feelings and say sorry when they have been hurt. Accept the other perspective. Summarize a partner’s view and acknowledge it makes sense, even without agreeing. Use respectful humor. Playful teasing or shared jokes can ease tension while keeping respect intact.

The institute’s motto for all of this is “small things often.” Validation, it adds, is not the same as agreement. A partner can say a view makes sense without giving up their own. The 7 things couples do when they are still madly in love read like a list of positives in the wild, and the small relationship habits couples can overlook show how easily they slip. Even planning a party, as in a guide to a gender reveal party, runs on the shared plans and shared jokes that count as positives, and common choices that turn out badly make a fun cautionary tale.

What Counts as a Negative Moment

The negative side of the scale is dominated by the Four Horsemen, the Gottman term for criticism, contempt, defensiveness and stonewalling. It also includes loneliness and isolation, emotional dismissiveness, and eye-rolling or other negative body language.

The ratio does not say anger is the enemy. According to the Gottman Institute, anger alone is not necessarily damaging. It becomes harmful when paired with criticism, contempt or defensiveness. Healthy couples have negative moments too, but they repair them quickly.

When the numbers drift the wrong way, the institute calls a ratio of 1-to-1 or lower unhealthy and a sign that a couple may be near divorce. The Gottman Institute’s antidotes article describes the positive side as a “culture of appreciation and respect” and points to the same 5-to-1 target.

How Couples Can Try It at Home

The institute suggests a few practical steps. The first is to notice whether positive interactions outnumber negative ones during a disagreement. The second is to keep a one-week journal that records positive interactions, however small. The third is to start conflicts gently and make repairs when things go wrong.

Those tips pair naturally with the antidotes to each horseman: a gentle start-up for criticism, appreciation for contempt, taking responsibility for defensiveness, and a break of at least 20 minutes for stonewalling. Fortune reports that Gottman can predict divorce with over 90% accuracy, though the article does not tie that figure to a specific study, and it calls contempt the most destructive of the four behaviors.

The ratio is not a magic spell, and it does not turn every fight into a picnic. What it offers is a simple scoreboard that rewards the little things: a kind word, a joke at the right moment, an apology offered first. Couples who tally even a few more of those than eye-rolls are already moving in the direction the research favors. The method works best when both partners know the scoreboard exists, so a calm conversation about the plan beats a surprise audit in the middle of a fight.

A calm morning is the best time to try it, and a quick note of thanks tonight costs nothing. As the institute’s motto puts it, small things often.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.