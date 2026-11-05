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The post 7 Most Annoying Habits Millennials and Baby Boomers Still Refuse to Give Up, Even as Times Change first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Picture a typical American family gathering. Someone insists on taking another group photo while the food gets cold. Another person answers a phone call in the middle of dinner. Meanwhile, an innocent conversation about housing prices turns into a heated debate about which generation had it harder.

Sound familiar?

Millennials and Baby Boomers may have grown up in different worlds, but both generations have habits that can test everyone’s patience. What one person considers perfectly normal, another sees as outdated, intrusive, or downright irritating.

Of course, these behaviors aren’t exclusive to either generation. But they reveal how changing expectations about communication, technology, work, and family life can turn ordinary moments into surprisingly entertaining disagreements.

Calling Without Warning and Expecting an Immediate Answer

There’s something particularly startling about getting an unexpected phone call in the middle of a busy workday. For some Baby Boomers, calling feels natural. Why spend ten minutes exchanging messages when a two-minute conversation could settle everything?

But many younger adults prefer receiving a text first, especially when the matter isn’t urgent. A 2025 YouGov survey found that 52% of Baby Boomers preferred calling businesses for customer service, compared with 30% of Millennials.

Although those figures concern customer service rather than personal conversations, they illustrate how communication preferences can differ. The irritation often comes from expectations.

One person assumes a ringing phone deserves immediate attention. The other believes the caller should respect their availability. A simple message asking, “Can I call you?” can prevent an unnecessary misunderstanding.

Posting Every Family Moment Without Asking Permission

Nothing tests family patience quite like discovering that an embarrassing childhood photograph has suddenly appeared on Facebook. Some relatives love documenting family milestones, celebrations, vacations, and everyday experiences. Others prefer to keep certain moments private.

Millennials and Baby Boomers both use social media, though their preferred platforms and sharing habits can differ. According to Pew Research Center’s 2026 social media data, Facebook remained widely used among American adults across age groups.

Interestingly, research involving American parents and children has found disagreements over whether parents should ask permission before posting information about their children online. The issue isn’t necessarily how frequently someone posts.

It’s whether everyone involved actually wants their personal moments shared. Before uploading that family photograph or announcing someone else’s exciting news, asking permission might be the easiest way to avoid becoming the subject of the next family group chat.

Insisting Their Preferred Work Style Is the Only Right One

Few workplace disagreements become personal quite as quickly as arguments over how people should work. Some employees love office routines, face-to-face meetings, and conversations around the coffee machine. Others prefer working remotely, communicating through digital platforms, and avoiding meetings that could have been emails.

It’s tempting to assume Baby Boomers prefer traditional offices while Millennials want to work from home forever. But research suggests the reality is more complicated. A 2025 Gallup survey found that 35% of remote-capable Baby Boomers and 35% of Millennials preferred exclusively remote work.

That’s right. In that survey, the two generations were equally likely to prefer fully remote arrangements. The frustrating habit isn’t choosing one work style over another. It’s assuming everyone who works differently must be less productive, less professional, or unwilling to adapt. Sometimes, the best arrangement depends more on the job than the employee’s birth year.

Making Everyone Wait for One More Photograph

You’ve finally arrived at the restaurant, everyone’s hungry, and the food looks amazing. Then someone announces, “Wait! Nobody touch anything until I get a picture.” Suddenly, the meal becomes a photography session.

One person wants the perfect lighting. Another insists on rearranging the plates. Someone else demands an additional group photograph because they didn’t like their smile in the first one. It’s an annoyance that spans generations.

Millennials might document their experiences for social media, while some older relatives enjoy preserving family memories. But neither motivation belongs exclusively to one generation. Interestingly, research published by the American Psychological Association found that taking photographs can actually increase enjoyment when it helps people engage with an experience.

The problem starts when documenting the moment repeatedly interrupts everyone else’s enjoyment. Perhaps the best compromise is simple: Take a few pictures, put the phone away, and enjoy the food while it’s still hot.

Giving Advice Nobody Actually Asked For

A familiar scene plays out in many American households. Someone casually mentions they’re struggling with rent, work, parenting, or relationships. Before they finish speaking, another family member launches into a detailed lecture about everything they’re doing wrong.

“You should stop eating out.” “When I was your age, I already owned a house.” “Here’s what you need to do.” The advice may come from genuine concern, but that doesn’t make it welcome.

A study examining advice between parents and adult children found that advice perceived as unwanted was associated with more negative mood. Importantly, the research didn’t establish that Baby Boomers give more unsolicited advice than Millennials. The behavior is more closely connected to family roles and relationship dynamics.

Younger adults can be equally guilty, especially when they insist that older relatives change their technology habits or lifestyle choices. Sometimes, the most helpful response isn’t another suggestion. It’s asking whether the other person wants advice or simply needs someone to listen.

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Checking Their Phones While Complaining About Everyone Else’s Screen Time

Few habits are more irritating than someone criticizing other people’s phone use while constantly checking their own notifications. A relative complains that younger people spend too much time staring at screens, then interrupts dinner to scroll through Facebook. Meanwhile, someone else insists they’re listening while replying to messages throughout the conversation.

The contradiction is almost comical. This isn’t a problem exclusive to Millennials or Baby Boomers. In a 2014 Pew Research Center survey, 82% of adults believed cellphone use at social gatherings frequently or occasionally hurt conversations.

Yet 89% of cellphone owners reported using their phones in at least one way during their most recent social gathering. Not all of that use was disruptive. Phones can help people share photographs, find information, or coordinate plans.

Still, there’s a noticeable difference between briefly checking something useful and repeatedly ignoring someone who’s trying to have a conversation. The considerate approach works across generations: Give people your attention, and explain when you need to interrupt.

Turning Every Conversation Into a Competition About Who Had It Harder

Few phrases can derail a family conversation faster than “Back in my day.” A Millennial mentions struggling to afford a house. A Baby Boomer responds by describing how hard they worked to buy their first property.

Before long, both sides are defending their entire generation. One insists younger adults spend irresponsibly. The other argues that older generations enjoyed financial opportunities that no longer exist. The uncomfortable truth is that economic circumstances really have changed.

According to a 2026 Pew Research Center analysis, inflation-adjusted median home values increased 30% between 2019 and 2024, while size-adjusted median income among households headed by adults under 40 rose 9%. However, acknowledging today’s housing challenges doesn’t mean earlier generations faced no difficulties.

Interestingly, Pew also found that 85% of adults aged 40 and older believed buying a home was harder for young adults than for their parents’ generation. That suggests the disagreement isn’t always about facts. Sometimes, people simply want their own struggles recognized. The conversation becomes more productive when everyone stops comparing character and starts comparing circumstances.

Why These Generational Habits Keep Causing Arguments

The funniest thing about generational disagreements is how often both sides believe they’re being perfectly reasonable. The person making an unexpected call thinks they’re communicating efficiently. The relative sharing family photographs believes they’re preserving memories. The coworker insisting on a particular schedule thinks they’re protecting productivity.

And the person receiving those gestures may see things completely differently. Psychological research suggests repeated habits can become automatic responses to familiar situations. People don’t necessarily continue them because they’re stubborn or deliberately inconsiderate.

Sometimes, they simply haven’t realized that someone else’s expectations have changed. The easiest solution isn’t declaring one generation right and the other wrong. It’s communicating preferences, respecting boundaries, and recognizing that different habits don’t automatically reflect bad intentions.

After all, annoying behavior isn’t reserved for Millennials or Baby Boomers. Every generation has a few habits that make everyone else roll their eyes.

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