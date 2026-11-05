7 Things Men Say They Want and Need From Their Wives, According to Marriage Counselors

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Ask a room of husbands what they want from marriage and the answers rarely involve grand gestures. Marriage counselors say the list is usually short, and most of it costs nothing.

A HuffPost roundup of therapists names 7 things men say they want and need from their wives. Here is the list, with the counselor behind each item, plus what other experts add.

Feeling Loved and Being Heard

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First on the HuffPost list is hearing words of love often. According to counselor Charles Schmitz in the roundup, men want to be told they are loved, and a husband who assumes it is understood may still like the reminder. Plenty of things wives wish husbands understood run the other direction, which is a good argument for saying the quiet part out loud on both sides. A piece on women who know their worth makes a related point about directness being mistaken for coldness.

Item four is being heard, with time to respond. Psychologist Anne Crowley says some husbands process more slowly and want room to contribute, in her words that “he wants to contribute and be heard.” In practice that can mean asking the question, then waiting through the pause instead of filling it.

The companion HuffPost piece on complaints men bring to marriage counseling backs this up. Therapist Elisabeth LaMotte describes husbands who feel dismissed when weighty topics arrive right before sleep, and suggests a regular time after work or dinner for the big conversations.

Space, Touch and Closeness

Item two is space, especially after an argument. Crowley advises wives to manage their own anxiety about needing an immediate resolution, since many husbands settle faster after a break. Plenty of little things wives do that husbands appreciate start with exactly that kind of patience. The habits couples therapists say men can build show the other half of the bargain: the husband who takes space is expected to come back to the conversation.

Item six is physical touch. Crowley says physical intimacy is how many men connect emotionally with their wives, which flips the stereotype that closeness has to come after the talking. The Gottman Institute reports from its research that partners who feel loved and appreciated also report more passion, and it recommends everyday affection such as hugs, hand-holding and cuddling. A look at common adult regrets is a reminder of how much weight people place on closeness.

Item three is wives initiating intimacy. Therapist Kurt Smith says many husbands wish their wives would start it more often, because being wanted matters as much as being willing. Men in the companion piece raise a related complaint, with therapist M. Gary Neuman saying husbands’ main frustration is rarely that intimacy is unsatisfying, but that there is not enough of it. Neuman adds that sharing chores and child-rearing can help close the gap, and that couples do best discussing openly what each person needs. A guide to work-life balance is a handy companion for couples whose schedules leave little room for either.

Praise, Appreciation and Respect

Item five is praise and appreciation. Smith says men who feel unappreciated can start to feel taken for granted, and he recommends regular thanks, even for everyday chores. Appreciation counts for the parenting side of marriage too, where agreement on discipline helps. Neuman makes the same point from the other direction. Among husbands who strayed, he says, feeling underappreciated was the most common complaint, and expressing appreciation tends to energize husbands rather than make them coast.

There is a longer list of marriage complaints therapists say married men struggle to express, and appreciation turns up near the top of it. Working through that list takes less effort than it sounds.

Item seven is respect. Elizabeth Schmitz writes in the HuffPost roundup that men want to be respected for who they are and for how they treat their partners. Therapist Katherin Scott, quoted by YourTango, puts it bluntly: men need to be respected by their partner, and mutual respect is essential.

The Gottman Institute adds a numbers angle. In the same article on fondness and admiration, it says a partner needs about 20 positive interactions for every negative one to feel loved, respected and appreciated, while an editor’s note clarifies that the better-known 5-to-1 ratio applies specifically to conflict. The institute’s page on the magic ratio says that ratio comes from longitudinal studies by John Gottman and Robert Levenson that began in the 1970s, with stable couples showing five or more positive interactions for each negative one during a disagreement. The brain also prioritizes negative experiences, so a single hurtful moment can take many positive ones to offset. The institute’s practical steps are specific compliments, thanks for everyday contributions, shared positive memories and expressed pride in the relationship.

What Husbands Say Is Missing

The companion HuffPost piece adds three complaints worth knowing. Therapist Marcia Naomi Berger says some husbands feel the marriage has taken a back seat to children, careers and friendships, and she recommends weekly date nights and regular “marriage meetings” to build teamwork. She also says husbands dislike being expected to read minds, and suggests wives state needs directly. A third complaint is feeling alone on discipline, where Berger advises agreeing on consequences in advance and backing each other up in front of the children.

The rest of that YourTango roundup, which asked therapists what husbands need to be happy, lands in similar territory. Its experts name feeling heard, being valued as an equal partner, respect and appreciation, and room for personal goals, friends and alone time. One counselor in that piece jokes that men want intimacy, appreciation, a smile and a sandwich, which is a fair summary of the whole list.

No single list fits every husband, and the experts quoted are describing common patterns, not rules. The most reliable way to learn what a particular husband wants is still to ask, then listen, then wait through the pause.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.