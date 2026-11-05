Both Almanacs Call for a Wetter, Milder Southwest Winter, With Frequent Storms Possible in Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix

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Two almanacs that rarely agree on anything are singing roughly the same tune for the Southwest this winter: mild temperatures and a busy storm track. One of them names Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix outright as places to watch for frequent storms.

The picture is not perfectly tidy, though. The other almanac splits its Southwest in two, and the federal outlook adds its own wrinkles. Here is how the three forecasts line up, and where they part ways.

What the Farmers’ Almanac Says About Southwest Storms

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The Farmers’ Almanac 2026-2027 winter forecast is blunt: “The outlook for the Southwest is mild, with rain or mixed precipitation.” The almanac expects an active southern storm track to deliver heavier-than-normal precipitation from California and the Desert Southwest eastward, so Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix should watch for frequent storm systems and a wetter-than-normal winter. Its Nevada note is shorter: the state’s lower deserts should stay mild.

That is a pleasant surprise for anyone who has been reading about a strong El Nino favoring wetter weather across the Southern Tier, because the almanac’s storm track lines up neatly with that story. Cold-weather fans in the region may be disappointed, since mild is the keyword. Anyone planning a holiday trip can also use the cooperative weather as a reason to pack light, and a roundup of carry-on suitcases worth packing makes that easier.

A mild forecast also changes the household to-do list. Wetter weather puts a premium on sealed windows and sound roofs, and a list of energy-efficient home improvements is a decent place to start before the first big storm rolls in. Gardeners in dry-leaning areas, meanwhile, can look at xeriscaping ideas that make the most of whatever rain does arrive.

Where the Old Farmer’s Almanac Agrees and Where It Splits

The Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast sorts the Southwest into two regions, and the two get different treatment. The Pacific Southwest “will be warmer and wetter overall,” with above-normal temperatures and precipitation. Mountain areas that usually get snow are expected to see near- to above-normal amounts, with plenty of chances “especially in the new year.”

For the Pacific Southwest, the stormiest stretches are late December, mid-January, early and late February, and early and late March. The coldest periods are late December, mid- to late January, early February and late March. That makes Los Angeles and San Diego the clearest meeting point between the two almanacs.

Farther up the coast, the same almanacs paint a different picture. Readers curious about the wet side of the map can compare the Pacific Northwest almanac snow forecast, which pairs above-normal rain and snow with a more cautious view of snow reliability. Tracking the El Nino itself is easier with a look at NOAA’s odds for a historic-strength El Nino, and storm-prone households can read about why heavy rain on dry ground raises flash-flood risk. A tidy garage helps too: seasonal storage practices keep holiday boxes off a floor that might get wet.

The Desert Southwest is where the agreement softens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac expects “a mild winter in the Desert Southwest, with warmer and drier conditions,” with below-normal precipitation and below-normal snowfall where snow usually falls. Its coldest periods there are early and late January and early February. So both almanacs call for a milder winter, but only the Farmers’ Almanac puts Phoenix squarely in the wet column.

What NOAA and Arizona Experts Add

The government outlook leans wet as well. According to FOX 13’s report on NOAA’s winter outlook, released Oct. 16, the agency describes a “very strong” El Nino expected to push the jet stream south and east. Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely across the Southwest, and drought there could improve or end. Temperatures are a toss-up, with equal chances of below-, near- or above-average readings, so NOAA does not lean toward the almanacs’ mild call.

Arizona has its own caution flags. The state’s Department of Water Resources outlook notes that “some of the wettest Arizona winters occur during El Nino events” and that odds slightly favor a wetter-than-normal January through March 2027. University of Arizona climate specialist Michael Crimmins told KJZZ that the event is “crushing records” and shifts the odds toward above-average precipitation, with the most activity expected in January, February and March. He also cautioned that better odds do not make a wet winter certain, noting that much of Arizona ended up drier than normal after the strong El Nino of 2016.

How the Forecasts Stack Up

Put side by side, the three outlooks agree on the broad strokes for coastal Southern California: a wetter winter with storms spread through the new year. For Phoenix, the Farmers’ Almanac and NOAA lean wet, the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s desert region leans dry, and Arizona officials say the odds tilt wet but come with a caveat.

Almanacs are long-range outlooks, not day-by-day weather, and El Nino years can be streaky. Some weeks bring back-to-back storms, while others deliver blue skies and warm afternoons that feel more like October than January. The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s month-by-month timing, with its storm windows stretching from late December into March, illustrates the pattern: wet stretches separated by dry ones. Heavy rain on dry ground can also cause flash flooding and mudslides, as NOAA’s outlook points out, so a wetter forecast is not automatically good news. The safest read is to treat a wet, mild Southwest winter as the likely scenario, then check the National Weather Service forecast before each storm.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Bdonjc – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons