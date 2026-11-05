Arizona's Minimum Wage Rises 50 Cents to $15.65 an Hour on Jan. 1, 2027, Pegged to Inflation

Alan Stark - CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Arizona’s lowest-paid workers are getting a raise on New Year’s Day. The state minimum wage climbs 50 cents to $15.65 an hour on Jan. 1, 2027, up from $15.15, and the increase is tied to inflation rather than a vote.

The formula is the same one that has moved the wage every January since 2021, and this year’s math is already settled.

The New Number and Where It Comes From

davidpinter – CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

The new rate is a 3.4% inflation adjustment, according to KTAR, which reported the increase on Sept. 12, 2026. The 3.4% matches the consumer price increase for the 12 months ending in August, a figure confirmed in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ September CPI release, which notes that August’s 12-month increase was 3.4%.

The math works out because Arizona rounds to the nearest nickel. A 3.4% bump on $15.15 comes to roughly 51.5 cents, and the rounding lands on 50 cents. KTAR says gas prices were the main driver of the past year’s inflation. Arizona is not alone in adjusting for 2027, and comparisons with other states are easy to draw: Colorado’s minimum wage rises 3.6% to $15.71 an hour, while Washington’s rises 60 cents to $17.73.

Prices are the other side of the ledger. Virginia’s minimum wage climbs to $13.75 on Jan. 1, 2027, then $15.00 a year later, and a look at grocery prices that may surprise Americans in 2026 shows why wage floors and costs are watched together. Stretching a paycheck is an old art, as in the budget-friendly foods that even the wealthy eat, and the common choices in life that are actually really bad include a few money moves. For more on everyday habits worth rethinking, there are 15 social norms that should be abandoned.

For workers who count every hour, small shifts add up over a year, a theme familiar from advice on work-life balance.

Proposition 206 and the Inflation Rule

The wage is adjusted under Proposition 206, which Arizona voters approved in 2016. KTAR reports that the measure raised the minimum wage from $8.05 to $10, then in annual steps to $12 by 2020, and requires yearly inflation adjustments based on August consumer price data.

The statute itself spells out the mechanics. Arizona law A.R.S. 23-363 says increases take effect on January 1 and are based on the percentage change in the consumer price index, comparing August of the preceding year with August of the year before. The dollar increase is “rounded to the nearest multiple of five cents.”

This year’s bump follows a similar one a year ago. NFIB reported that on Jan. 1, 2026, the state wage rose 45 cents to $15.15, tied by the Industrial Commission of Arizona to inflation between August 2024 and August 2025.

That means the process is automatic. No vote is needed, and workers do not have to apply.

Tipped Workers and Local Rates

Tipped workers follow a related track. Under Arizona law, employers may pay tipped workers up to $3.00 an hour less than the minimum wage, according to a summary of the state’s wage rules. That is $12.15 an hour in 2026 and works out to $12.65 an hour under the 2027 rate, and the employer must show that wages plus tips reach the full minimum each week, owing any shortfall.

Some Arizona cities already pay more. NFIB reported in January 2026 that Tucson’s minimum wage was $15.45 an hour and Flagstaff’s was $18.35. For 2027, Western Growers, via FreshPlaza, says Tucson rises to $16.00 and Flagstaff to $19.00, and advises employers that they must comply with the highest applicable state or local rate. Cities may set a higher rate than the state, but not a lower one.

What Employers and Workers Should Know

Employers should update payroll systems and required workplace postings before Jan. 1, 2027, according to the Western Growers note. The state’s official poster for 2027 states the new $15.65 figure, per the wage summary cited above.

Agricultural employers have an extra wrinkle. Western Growers notes that H-2A employers can face several wage floors at once, including the adverse effect, prevailing and minimum wage rates, and must pay the highest one. It adds that the 2027 adverse effect wage rate remains uncertain because of a trial court’s interim ruling in a challenge to a Department of Labor rule.

The increase is modest in dollar terms, about $1,040 more a year for someone working 40 hours a week for 52 weeks, but it is automatic, and it arrives on a schedule. For households that budget by the week, that is roughly $20 more before taxes. A full-time tipped worker on the lower tipped rate would see the same 50-cent step, from $12.15 to $12.65 an hour, as long as tips bring total pay up to the minimum.

The wage follows August-to-August inflation, so the 2028 figure will depend on next August’s data. Anyone budgeting can plan around $15.65 starting Jan. 1, and the raise requires nothing from workers except showing up for the first shift of the year.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Alan Stark – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons