Thanksgiving Is the Peak Day for Home Cooking Fires, Followed by the Day Before, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve

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Thanksgiving is the one day of the year when a kitchen is most likely to catch fire, and the runners-up are not far behind on the calendar. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the peak day for home cooking fires is Thanksgiving itself, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

This year, Thanksgiving lands on Nov. 26, which makes the countdown short. Fire departments have a familiar list of habits that keep the feast from turning into a fire report.

Why Thanksgiving Tops the Cooking Fire Chart

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The ranking comes straight from NFPA data. The Nashville Fire Department, citing the association, says Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. The American Red Cross says the same: Thanksgiving is the top day of the year for home cooking fires in the U.S., with unattended food the leading cause, and it credits NFPA with attributing 80 percent of Thanksgiving Day home fires to cooking.

The size of the spike is the real eye-opener. In 2010, the association counted 1,370 cooking fires on Thanksgiving, a figure that was 219 percent above the daily average, according to the Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control. FOX Weather reports that fire departments responded to more than 1,160 Thanksgiving cooking fires in 2021, about 297 percent above the daily average. The same report cites NFPA spokesperson Susan McKelvey and notes that Christmas Day and Christmas Eve come next, with home fires running about twice the daily average on Christmas and New Year’s days.

Fire officials point to the obvious culprit: a crowded kitchen. NFPA’s Lorraine Carli put it neatly: “All the entertaining and distractions make it easy to forget about what’s cooking on the stovetop.” A few kitchen rules for Thanksgiving Day are worth reading before the guests arrive, and a hosting setup with a simple coffee station for holiday guests keeps visitors out from under the cook’s elbow.

Kitchen Habits That Cut the Risk

The basics are simple. The Connecticut commission says to stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling, and to switch off the stove if leaving, even briefly. When simmering, baking, roasting or boiling, it advises checking the food often, staying home and setting a timer. It also says not to cook when drowsy or after drinking. Even a careful cook can scorch something, and a few tips on clearing a burnt smell from the house help with the aftermath. A smoke alarm that has aged out is its own problem, which is why a Red Cross reminder pairs the clock change with smoke alarm tests and replacement dates.

Timing matters as well, since an unthawed bird is a hazard waiting to happen. A guide to turkey thaw start dates helps keep the schedule realistic, and a rundown of countertop ovens that free up the main oven can ease the traffic jam on the big day, and cooks short on counter space can borrow from clever kitchen tricks for home cooks. The weeks that follow bring space heaters into the mix, and four space heater rules cover that second source of winter fires.

Clutter near the burners deserves attention too. The same guidance says oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains should stay away from the stovetop. City of Columbus fire safety guidance echoes the advice and quotes NFPA’s Carli on how easily distractions take over.

Turkey Fryers Need Their Own Rules

Deep-fried turkey is where the stakes rise fastest. NFPA’s position, as relayed by the Nashville Fire Department, is that traditional oil-based turkey fryers are not suitable for safe home use, even by careful cooks. People who want fried turkey are pointed toward grocery stores, specialty food retailers or restaurants, or toward an “oil-less” fryer.

For anyone who goes ahead with a traditional fryer anyway, Nashville lists nine rules: completely thaw the turkey, because frozen water reacts with hot oil and can cause a boil-over that reaches the flame; do not overfill the pot; set the fryer on an even surface; keep it off decks and out of covered spaces; keep children and pets away while it runs and for hours afterward; use well-insulated potholders; keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby; fry only birds up to 12 pounds; and never leave the fryer unattended.

The Red Cross adds a few fryer basics of its own: never use a fryer near the house or any other structure, place it on a flat, even surface, and never fry a turkey that is not fully thawed.

What to Do if a Fire Starts

The Connecticut commission says that when a cooking fire starts, everyone should leave immediately, close the door behind them and call 911 from outside. Fighting the fire is reasonable only if everyone else is out, there is a clear exit and someone has already called the fire department.

For a small grease fire, the commission says to slide a lid over the pan, turn off the burner and leave the lid on until the pan cools. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Nashville adds a rule worth memorizing: never use water on a grease fire. Water and hot oil make a spectacular and dangerous pair.

One last step belongs on the pre-feast checklist. The Red Cross advises testing smoke alarms once a month, installing them on every level of the home, and replacing any alarm that is 10 years old or older, because the sensors lose sensitivity over time. It also suggests considering a kitchen fire extinguisher. The checks cover the other peak days too, since Christmas Eve and Christmas Day sit on the same list as Thanksgiving.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: CraigKelley62 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons