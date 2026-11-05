Minnesota's Minimum Wage Rises 3.99% to $11.87 an Hour on Jan. 1, 2027, With a $9.68 Training Wage for Workers Under 20

Guywelch2000 - CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota workers on the lowest rung of the pay scale are getting a raise in the new year. The state minimum wage rises 3.99% to $11.87 an hour on Jan. 1, 2027, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, and a lower 90-day training wage of $9.68 applies to workers under 20.

The increase arrives automatically, set by an inflation formula rather than a new vote. Two cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, march to a higher beat, so the number on a paycheck depends partly on the zip code.

What the New $11.87 Rate Covers

Ken Lund – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Department of Labor and Industry announced the adjustment on Aug. 19, 2026. The new rate of $11.87 applies to all employers in the state, up from $11.41 in 2026. That works out to the 3.99% increase named in the announcement.

The rate covers part-time and full-time hours alike, and workers must receive at least the minimum however they are paid. When both state and federal law apply, the department’s minimum wage page says the higher state rate wins. Minnesota also does not allow a tip credit, so tips are paid on top of the full minimum wage.

A raise like this tends to land in the same season as holiday spending and year-end budgeting. Readers following other states can compare it with Colorado’s 3.6% increase to $15.71, or with Virginia’s climb to $13.75. For households planning how to stretch the extra pay, budget-friendly decorating ideas make the new year feel fresh without a big bill.

The $9.68 Training Wage for Workers Under 20

Minnesota keeps a lower starting rate for younger workers. The 90-day training wage for employees under 20 rises to $9.68 an hour in 2027, up from $9.31, according to the same department page.

The state statute, Minnesota Statutes section 177.24, limits the lower rate to the “first 90 consecutive days of employment.” It also bars employers from cutting hours, wages or benefits to replace an existing employee with a worker paid the training rate. After 90 days, or at age 20, the regular minimum applies.

Anyone entering the job market for the first time may find that a shaky first week is easier with tips on taking the stress out of traveling for work, and first-time earners can hold onto more of the paycheck by learning how to stop procrastinating on money tasks.

Why Minneapolis and St. Paul Pay More

Minneapolis and St. Paul have their own minimum wage ordinances, which can set higher rates. Other states in the higher-wage club include Washington at $17.73 and California at $17.40, and a pay bump goes further for households that avoid rookie mistakes when buying a house. According to FOX 9, Minneapolis rises from $16.37 to $17.02 an hour on Jan. 1, 2027.

St. Paul works by business size. The city’s 2027 rate announcement lists these Jan. 1 figures: $17.02 an hour for large and macro businesses with 101 or more employees, $16.37 for small businesses with 6 to 100 employees, and $14.25 for micro businesses with five or fewer. On July 1, 2027, small businesses move up to $17.02 and micro businesses to $15.00. St. Paul tells employers to count all employees, including part-time, temporary, jointly employed and remote staff, when deciding which category applies.

How the Inflation Formula Works

The raise is not a political fight, and it does not need a fresh vote each year. Under Minnesota law, the commissioner of labor and industry sets the increase by Aug. 31 each year, using the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s personal consumption expenditures price index. The increase is the lesser of 5% or the calculated percentage, and the wage cannot go down. New rates take effect the next Jan. 1. For 2027, the calculated figure came in at 3.99%, safely under the cap. Because the formula tracks prices, a quiet inflation year produces a smaller bump and a hotter one a larger bump, up to that 5% ceiling.

The dollar impact is easy to picture. On a 40-hour week, the move from $11.41 to $11.87 adds about 46 cents an hour, or roughly $18 a week before taxes, for someone paid exactly the minimum. A worker on the $9.68 training wage sees a smaller 37-cent increase from $9.31. Neither number makes headlines on its own, but across a year of paychecks it adds up, and it arrives with no paperwork on the worker’s side.

Employers have a short to-do list. The Department of Labor and Industry says they must display the required state posters where employees can easily see them, and an updated minimum wage poster will be available to download this fall. Employers must also give each employee written notice of any pay change, including a rate change, before it takes effect.

For comparison, the U.S. Department of Labor’s state minimum wage listing shows the federal minimum at $7.25 an hour, with Minnesota’s 2026 rate of $11.41 about 57% above it. With the 2027 increase, the gap widens a little more. Workers and employers with questions can reach the state’s Labor Standards unit at 651-284-5075.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Guywelch2000 – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons