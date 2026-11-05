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The post 8 Holiday Shopping Mistakes to Avoid Before Black Friday first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Black Friday promises exciting discounts, but not every deal is worth rushing to the checkout for.

With holiday shopping approaching, American shoppers are preparing to buy gifts, household essentials, kitchen appliances, decorations, and electronics. The temptation to grab everything with a sale sticker can be strong, especially when retailers advertise limited-time offers.

Black Friday falls on November 27, 2026, and shoppers are already planning their purchases. According to the National Retail Federation’s 2026 holiday survey, 64% of consumers are likely to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to complete most of their holiday shopping. Meanwhile, 43% planned to begin browsing and buying before November.

Whether you’re buying Christmas presents or upgrading something around the house, preparing before the sales begin can help you avoid unnecessary spending.

Here are eight holiday shopping mistakes worth avoiding before Black Friday arrives.

Shopping Without a Clear Budget

A shopping cart filled with discounted products can still lead to an expensive checkout.

It’s easy to begin with a few planned purchases and end up adding extra decorations, kitchen gadgets, or gifts simply because the prices look attractive.

Before Black Friday, decide how much you’re comfortable spending. Divide that amount among gifts, household essentials, decorations, and any larger purchases you’re considering.

Keeping a list of expected expenses can also help you recognize when a tempting offer doesn’t fit your plans.

The goal isn’t to avoid spending altogether. It’s to make sure your purchases match what you can afford rather than allowing discounts to determine your budget.

Waiting Until Black Friday to Research Gifts

Waiting for a sale is different from waiting until the last minute to decide what to buy.

Some shoppers begin planning their holiday purchases well before Thanksgiving weekend. The National Retail Federation found that 43% of holiday shoppers planned to start shopping before November, with many early shoppers hoping to spread out their spending or take advantage of promotions.

This doesn’t mean you need to purchase every gift early.

Instead, identify the items you’re interested in, compare available options, and note which products are worth watching as Black Friday approaches.

For household purchases such as cookware, bedding, or electronics, early research also gives you time to consider which features matter before the sales begin.

Related Post: Black Friday Is Losing Its Grip: Why Americans Are Shopping for the Holidays in October

Believing Every Discount Is a Great Deal

That enormous percentage-off sign might look impressive, but the advertised savings don’t tell the whole story.

A product’s current selling price matters more than how dramatic its discount appears.

Before purchasing, compare the price with offers from other retailers. If possible, check what the item previously sold for rather than relying entirely on the advertised original price.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends researching sellers and comparing total prices when shopping online.

This is particularly useful when considering larger purchases such as televisions, appliances, or furniture.

A genuine bargain should make sense based on the product you want and the amount you’re paying, not merely the size of the discount displayed beside it.

Buying Things Simply Because They’re on Sale

A discounted kitchen appliance might look irresistible until you realize you already own something similar.

Holiday sales can make unnecessary purchases feel like opportunities you shouldn’t miss. A decorative item, electronic gadget, or extra gift may seem affordable on its own, but those purchases can quickly accumulate.

Before adding something to your cart, ask whether you actually intended to buy it.

Will the recipient appreciate it? Do you have a place for it at home? Does it fit the shopping budget you’ve already established?

If the answer is uncertain, the discount alone may not be a good enough reason to purchase it.

Sometimes, leaving an unnecessary bargain behind is the better shopping decision.

Forgetting About Shipping Fees and Return Policies

The price displayed on a product page isn’t always the amount you’ll ultimately pay.

Shipping charges, additional fees, and return-related costs can affect the final value of a purchase.

Before completing an order, examine the total checkout amount and read the seller’s return conditions.

This is especially important when purchasing holiday gifts.

A product might need to be exchanged, or the recipient may prefer something different. Understanding the return process beforehand can prevent an unpleasant surprise later.

Don’t let an attractive sale price distract you from the full purchase conditions.

Trusting Every Shopping Advertisement on Social Media

An unbelievably cheap product appearing in your social media feed deserves a closer look.

Holiday advertisements can feature impressive discounts on electronics, household products, clothing, and popular gifts. However, not every advertised offer comes from a legitimate seller.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers sometimes use stolen company logos and product images to promote merchandise they never intend to deliver.

Before placing an order, independently visit the retailer’s official website and research unfamiliar sellers.

The FTC also warns against sellers who demand payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or payment-app transfers.

A little verification before purchasing can be more valuable than rushing to secure an offer that looks too good to miss.

Using Buy Now, Pay Later Without Considering the Total Cost

Splitting a purchase into smaller payments can make an expensive item appear easier to afford.

However, those payments still represent a financial commitment.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that many buy-now-pay-later providers charge late fees when payments are missed. Automatic payments can also result in overdraft or insufficient-funds fees in some circumstances.

Before choosing this payment option, review the repayment schedule and any possible charges.

Think about how the payments will fit alongside other holiday purchases and existing household expenses.

An expensive item doesn’t become less expensive simply because its cost is divided into smaller amounts.

Related Post: 7 Things Shoppers Should Never Do at a Black Friday Sale

Ignoring Delivery Dates Until After Checkout

Finding a holiday gift at an excellent price means little if it arrives after you needed it.

Online shopping makes it convenient to order from different sellers, but delivery estimates deserve attention before payment.

Check the expected arrival date and review any shipping information provided by the retailer.

Under the Federal Trade Commission’s Mail, Internet, or Telephone Order Merchandise Rule, sellers must ship within their stated time frame or give customers the opportunity to accept a delay or cancel for a refund.

Save your order confirmations and keep track of purchases that need to arrive before holiday celebrations.

When timing matters, delivery details should be part of the buying decision, not something you discover afterward.

A Little Planning Can Make Black Friday More Rewarding

Black Friday can be an opportunity to purchase holiday gifts and household products at attractive prices, but getting a good deal involves more than finding the biggest discount.

Setting a budget, comparing prices, reviewing return conditions, and checking unfamiliar sellers can help shoppers make more deliberate decisions.

Before the sales begin, take another look at your shopping list. Separate the things you genuinely need from the purchases that simply look tempting.

After all, the best Black Friday deal isn’t necessarily the one with the biggest discount. It’s the one that makes sense for your home, your needs, and your budget.

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