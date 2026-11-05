4 Habits in Arguments That Marriage Researcher John Gottman Found Do the Most Damage

Meikeisai Hōjitsu - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Every couple argues, and the arguing itself is not the problem. What matters, according to marriage researcher John Gottman, is how the argument is carried out. His decades of couples research boiled the most damaging habits down to four, which he nicknamed the Four Horsemen.

The names are criticism, contempt, defensiveness and stonewalling. Each has a calmer replacement, and each is easier to spot in other people than in the mirror.

Criticism: Attacking the Person Instead of the Problem

Wellcome Collection – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The first horseman is criticism, which the Gottman Institute defines as an attack on a partner’s core character. A complaint, by contrast, names a specific event and how it landed. Accusing a partner of never thinking about anyone else is the classic example of criticism, because it turns one forgotten errand into a verdict on who someone is.

Couples who avoid the argument habits that signal trouble tend to keep the focus on the event rather than the person, a skill that pairs well with a look at hard truths that boomers say are tough to accept. The Gottman Institute’s ratio research adds that anger alone is not necessarily damaging; it becomes harmful when paired with criticism, contempt or defensiveness.

The Gottman Institute warns that pervasive criticism can open the door to the other three horsemen, which is why it sits at the front of the list. The researchers’ antidote is a gentle start-up: name the specific behavior, describe the feeling, and state the need as a positive request. A gentle version might sound like a partner saying they feel left out of the evening’s conversation and asking to talk about their day. Reading about husbands who accepted their wives’ influence shows how much tone matters, and so does a look at social norms that deserve retirement.

Contempt: The Single Greatest Predictor of Divorce

Contempt is the heavy hitter. The Gottman Institute describes it as treating a partner with disrespect through sarcasm, ridicule, name-calling or body language such as eye-rolling, all from a position of moral superiority. It calls contempt “the single greatest predictor of divorce,” and says it must be eliminated.

That framing shows up elsewhere. Fortune calls contempt the most destructive of the four, and notes Gottman can predict divorce with over 90% accuracy, a claim the article does not tie to a specific study. The University of Wisconsin’s On Wisconsin magazine puts the figure at about 94%.

The antidote is the opposite of an eye-roll: a culture of appreciation and respect. The Gottman Institute’s antidotes article calls this “Small Things Often,” meaning regular gratitude, affection and respect, and points to a target of five positive interactions for every negative one. Couples can see how small gestures add up in how often couples who stayed married answered small requests, and in the common regrets adults carry when appreciation went unspoken. The five habits of long-married couples tell a similar story, as do women who know their worth when others misread their confidence as rudeness.

Defensiveness: Turning the Blame Around

Defensiveness is usually a reaction to criticism. According to the Gottman Institute, the defensive partner makes excuses, plays the innocent victim or reverses the blame. Asked about a forgotten promise, the defensive answer is a claim of having been far too busy that day.

It feels like self-protection, but it lands as a refusal to listen. The ratio research lists defensiveness among the negatives that positive moments need to outnumber. The couple stays stuck, because nobody has heard the original concern.

The antidote is taking responsibility, at least for part of the problem. The Gottman antidotes article gives an example of a partner conceding the point about running late while suggesting the couple does not always have to leave so early. Healthy couples have negative moments too, the ratio research notes, but they repair them quickly.

Stonewalling: Shutting Down in the Middle of the Fight

Stonewalling is the fourth horseman, and it looks like silence. The listener withdraws, shuts down and stops responding, often by tuning out, turning away, acting busy or distracting themselves. The Gottman Institute says it is typically a response to contempt, and that it is linked to being “physiologically flooded,” a state in which rational conversation gets hard.

The fix is not to push through. The Gottman antidotes article recommends physiological self-soothing: call a timeout, say when the conversation will resume, and take at least 20 minutes for something calming, such as music, reading or exercise, without replaying the grievance.

The key detail is coming back. A timeout that never ends is just stonewalling with better manners. The Gottman Institute’s main page on the horsemen suggests a break of about 20 minutes alone, then a return once calm.

Why These Four Get the Spotlight

On Wisconsin reports that Gottman’s research drew on seven longitudinal studies and many types of couples, with a divorce-prediction rate of about 94%. The same article notes that Gottman estimates his team understands only about 40% of relationships. That honesty is useful. The four horsemen are warning signs and habits to change, not a verdict on any couple.

Even so, the list is practical. Next time a disagreement heats up, a couple can ask which horseman has arrived, then reach for its antidote: a gentle start-up, appreciation, a share of the responsibility, or a timed break. Couples who hear all four in the same fight have a reason to slow down.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Meikeisai Hōjitsu – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons