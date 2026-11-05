Night Owls Scored Higher on Creativity and Lower on Morning Cortisol in Studies Cited by Writers and Therapists

Jean-Pol GRANDMONT - CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Staying up past midnight has a reputation problem. Late risers get labeled lazy, while early birds get the credit for virtue and productivity. A handful of studies, cited again and again by writers and therapists, suggest the story is more interesting than that.

Night owls have scored higher on creativity in one study and lower on morning cortisol in another, and a third linked late nights to higher intelligence. Each result comes with caveats, which are covered below.

The Creativity Finding

Muhammad Raufan Yusup – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

The best-known creativity result comes from Marina Giampietro and Guido Cavallera, whose paper “Morning and evening types and creative thinking” appeared in the journal Personality and Individual Differences in 2007. Giampietro, a professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, found that people who stay up late were more likely to find alternative solutions to problems, according to an Attn archive roundup of the research.

She suggested that nocturnal types’ experience of diverging from conventional habits “may encourage the development of a non-conventional spirit,” the roundup reports. In other words, a person already living out of step with the 9-to-5 clock may be practiced at thinking out of step with it, too.

Washington State University sleep researcher Hans Van Dongen, quoted in the same roundup, noted higher creativity in night owls and said it may be because owls tend to be more extroverted. He called the link “certainly novel.” Creativity pairs naturally with curiosity, and the birth months said to produce the most creative people make a lighter-hearted cousin of this research. Curiosity is a related trait, and very curious people are seen by others as these four things. Writers who keep odd hours also fit a familiar image, much like people who write everything down. Late-night routines are among the quirks that, like the little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s, tend to make sense mainly to the person who has them.

The Intelligence Link

A second finding gets repeated just as often. Satoshi Kanazawa and Kaja Perina of the London School of Economics published “Why night owls are more intelligent” in Personality and Individual Differences in 2009. They used data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health, known as Add Health, and tested what they called the Savanna-IQ Interaction Hypothesis.

The idea is that more intelligent people are more likely to adopt “evolutionarily novel” preferences. Because nocturnal activity was rare in ancestral environments, the authors predicted that more intelligent individuals would be more likely to be nocturnal. Their analysis supported the prediction. The Attn roundup describes the same research as based on thousands of U.S. students surveyed from 1994 to 2002.

The abstract does not report a sample size or how intelligence was measured, so the finding is best read as a pattern rather than a rule. It also does not mean a late bedtime raises anyone’s intelligence. Morning people have their own research behind them, with the roundup noting that studies have tied early rising to better grades and higher productivity.

The wider conversation is about routine. People who are always early often share these four habits, which makes a useful contrast, and the advice on how to stop procrastinating sits at the other end of the clock. For night owls who live by work-life balance advice, none of this is a verdict on character, and a late bedtime is a milder matter than the common choices in life that are actually really bad.

The Cortisol Finding

The third claim in the headline involves cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone. The Attn roundup, citing the BBC, describes a University of Westminster team that analyzed saliva from 42 volunteers with different sleep schedules, eight times a day for two days. Morning risers had higher cortisol.

A separate study points the same direction. Brigitte Kudielka and colleagues, writing in Biological Psychology in 2006, screened 112 day-active young men and compared 9 morning chronotypes with 29 evening chronotypes. Morning types appeared to have higher salivary cortisol in the first hour after waking, and the difference held on both study days. It was not explained by waking time or sleep duration.

These are small samples, and cortisol is a measurement, not a verdict on anyone’s wellbeing. The studies describe a difference between chronotypes, nothing more. Still, the findings are a reminder that biology plays a part in sleep timing, which the roundup says is also tied to an internal clock running about two hours ahead in larks and about two hours behind in owls.

What Therapists Add

Therapists have taken up the same theme. In an Oct. 30, 2026 Upworthy article, therapist Somer Welch of Resurgence Therapy described the freedom of getting lost in whatever catches attention, a trait linked in some research to evening chronotypes and openness to new experiences.

The article lists six traits: curiosity and openness, a willingness to take risks, a looser relationship with routine, independent thinking, novelty-seeking, and emotional depth with some restlessness. Several link to studies on conscientiousness and risk-taking, though the piece mostly names no authors or full titles.

Professor Jim Horne, in his book Sleepfaring, argues that owls are more adaptable because they force themselves through a 9-to-5 routine while larks have a harder time rising, per the Attn roundup.

The takeaway is simply that being a night owl is a difference, not a flaw, and the research offers a kinder reading than “lazy.”

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Jean-Pol GRANDMONT – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons