People Who Rewatch the Same Movies Over and Over Often Do It for These 5 Reasons

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Some people have seen the same comfort movie so many times that the dialogue plays in the background of their own head. Rewatching can look like a lack of curiosity, but psychologists see something else going on, and it has little to do with laziness.

Researchers and clinicians who study media habits keep landing on the same short list. Here are five reasons the familiar favorite keeps winning over the shiny new release.

Reason 1: Familiar Stories Take Less Mental Effort

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After a long day, a brand-new plot asks for attention. A movie already watched a dozen times does not. Psychiatrist Dr. Jalpa Bhuta told Harper’s Bazaar India that familiar content is less cognitively demanding, and she links the habit to the mere exposure effect, the tendency to enjoy something more because it has been encountered before.

The same idea shows up in a TIME report on University of Houston psychology professor Jaye Derrick. In a small study, college students who had used a lot of self-control during the day were more likely to seek out familiar fictional worlds. Rewatching requires few decisions, Derrick says, so viewers can “just sit back and enjoy the ride.”

That is good news for anyone feeling guilty about a ninth viewing of a holiday classic. Fans of Hallmark’s 34 new Christmas movies may still find the old favorite is the one that gets picked first, while a separate list covers holiday movies Americans say they love to hate. A look at why people rewatch favorite shows says much the same about television, and boomer habits making a comeback are another case of the old becoming new again.

Reason 2: Knowing the Ending Takes the Edge Off

Suspense is fun only when the outcome is safe. Bhuta says predictability reduces anxiety, because a viewer who knows how a story ends can enjoy tense moments without worry. In her view, repeated viewings also reinforce the sense that “there is order in the world.”

The TIME piece points to a related habit in everyday life: a 1988 study on status quo bias found that people tend to stick with familiar choices, such as the same grocery store or menu item, to avoid disappointment. Rewatching a known movie applies the same logic to a Friday night.

It also explains why a beloved scary movie can feel cozy. The jump scares are old friends by now, and nobody is surprised by the surprise. A rundown of documentaries that took a hard left turn shows what movies without that safety net can feel like, and a list of the most overhyped movies of 2026 shows how unfamiliar releases can disappoint.

Reason 3: Too Many Choices Make a Safe Pick Appealing

Streaming menus offer thousands of titles, and scrolling can eat half an evening. The Harper’s Bazaar India piece also cites Columbia University professor Sheena Iyengar, whose research found that a large number of options often leaves people dissatisfied. A known favorite lets viewers skip the contest and settle on a sure thing.

Derrick makes a similar point from the self-control side: rewatching can restore self-control because it requires so few decisions. The comfort pick is less about nostalgia in that moment and more about not wanting to run a committee meeting in the living room. The same instinct explains why a list of breakfast classics that deserve a comeback reads like comfort food for the calendar.

Reason 4: Nostalgia Brings Emotional Control

For the 1980s and 1990s crowd, the pull connects to a list of little rituals that disappeared without notice, since the movie and the Friday-night ritual around it are often part of the same memory. Some rewatching is a trip back in time. Counselling psychologist Ishina Choudhary told Harper’s Bazaar India that rewatching offers “experiential control,” because viewers already know how the experience will make them feel. Childhood favorites are especially soothing, she says, since they recall a simpler time.

A university study adds weight. Fielding Graduate University researchers, including Dr. Karen Shackleford, published a paper in Social and Personality Psychology Compass on why people choose to re-experience movies and shows. Viewers report comfort, emotional regulation, social connection and a sense of identity continuity, according to the school’s summary, and an abstract posted by Information for Practice lists nostalgia as a main motivation too.

Reason 5: Familiar Characters Feel Like Company and Hold New Meaning

The last reason is the most human. TIME reports that University at Buffalo psychology professor Shira Gabriel studies how people who rewatch favorite shows feel transported into another world, and that fictional characters can feel like real friends. York University’s Raymond Mar, a co-author of a 2021 study, says such characters offer the warmth of companionship without the risk of rejection, and are available whenever a viewer wants them.

Familiar stories can also keep giving. Cristel Russell, a consumer behavior researcher at American University, and her colleagues interviewed 23 people for a study in the Journal of Consumer Research, as reported by Live Science. They found that revisiting a work is not just nostalgia or compulsion but “an active search for new meaning.” Participants noticed they read familiar material differently over time, and some saw that as a sign of personal growth.

The Fielding researchers do add a caution: leaning only on familiar content may limit encounters with new or challenging stories, a point they tie to algorithm-driven recommendations. A balanced watchlist can hold both the comfort classic and something unexpected.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons