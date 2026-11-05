Publix, ALDI, Trader Joe's and Winn-Dixie Are Expected to Close on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, While Albertsons, Meijer and Sprouts Open for the Morning

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Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26, and the grocery run that always seems to happen on Wednesday night has a deadline attached. Several of the country’s best-known supermarkets lock their doors for the day, while a few open for a short stretch.

No chain has published 2026 hours yet, so the lists below are based on what stores did in 2025 and in earlier years. Hours also vary by location, which is why a phone call beats a guess.

The Chains That Close for the Day

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Four names top the closed list: Publix, ALDI, Trader Joe’s and Winn-Dixie. Hip2Save’s holiday list showed all four closed on Thanksgiving 2025, alongside Hy-Vee, BJ’s, Costco and Sam’s Club, and expects the same pattern again in 2026. For a bigger picture, 30-plus chains are expected to close on Thanksgiving, and groceries make up only a slice of that list.

ALDI is the easiest to confirm. A U.S. store page on the chain’s own site says its stores are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to the ALDI store listing for Niles, Michigan. The chain’s page lists modified hours for Christmas Eve and closes Christmas Day.

The other three have long histories of closing. Entrepreneur’s 2025 guide put Publix and Trader Joe’s among the chains that consistently shut down for the holiday. Winn-Dixie got extra scrutiny: Cheapism’s 2025 guide listed Publix, ALDI and Trader Joe’s as closed and added a correction saying all Winn-Dixie stores were closed as well. A Food Republic roundup from 2023 had the same four closed that year, which suggests a habit rather than a one-off.

Anyone who plans to free up the oven with an air fryer or toaster oven will want the shopping finished early, since a missing ingredient on Thursday is not coming from Publix.

The Chains That Open for the Morning

The other half of the headline is the chains that keep their doors open on reduced hours. Per Hip2Save, Albertsons stores were mostly open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving 2025, Meijer from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sprouts from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. In practice, that means a morning window for a forgotten can of cranberry sauce, with very little margin after lunch.

Anyone hosting should take a look at things never to skip when hosting Thanksgiving, and a shopping list that survives a closed store is part of that. A breakfast classic that deserves a comeback makes a decent fallback when a store run takes over the morning.

Kitchen mishaps tend to follow shopping chaos, and things never to do in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day are worth a glance before a rushed morning starts. Shoppers stretching a budget may recall the humble foods even the wealthy eat, which are the sort of staples that stay on a shelf long enough to be bought on Tuesday. And after the meal, leftovers should be finished by Monday, Nov. 30, which is one reason not to overbuy in a panic. Anyone who remembers the little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s may recall a time when holiday shopping looked very different from today’s.

Other chains on the list followed the same shape. Hip2Save said Acme stores mostly ran from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., WinCo closed by 3 p.m., H-E-B ran from 6 a.m. to noon, and most Wegmans stores closed at 4 p.m. Entrepreneur noted that Albertsons was open at select markets depending on local management, and described Sprouts as open on reduced hours, generally mornings only.

Published hours can differ between guides. Cheapism’s 2025 list had Meijer open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sprouts open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., slightly different from Hip2Save’s numbers, which is a good illustration of why local checks matter.

What to Expect in 2026

Hip2Save says plainly that stores have not released their hours for Thanksgiving 2026, and the headline is framed as an expectation for that reason. Stores sometimes shift their plans in the weeks ahead, and holiday hours often change at the last minute, according to Entrepreneur.

The safest assumption is that the closed chains will stay closed and the open chains will keep short, morning-centered schedules. Anything past that is a guess until the chains post their own schedules, usually in the days before the holiday.

A Simple Game Plan

For a hosting weekend, the plan is straightforward. Shop by Wednesday for anything that has to come from Publix, ALDI, Trader Joe’s or Winn-Dixie, since those doors will be shut on the holiday itself.

If something still goes missing, Albertsons, Meijer and Sprouts are the likeliest places to find a morning window, though the exact opening and closing times need to be confirmed with the specific store. Calling ahead or checking the store locator on Wednesday takes a minute and avoids a wasted drive.

Once the chains publish their official 2026 schedules, those will replace the 2025 pattern described here. Until then, the expectation is a quiet Thursday for the closed four and a short morning for the open three.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Abhiramakella – CC0/Wikimedia Commons