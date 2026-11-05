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The post Las Vegas Casinos Used to Hand These 10 Things Out for Free, and Tourists Now Pay Big for Them first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Las Vegas counted 38,545,700 visitors in 2025, a 7.5% drop from the year before. That left the city 11.4% under the 2016 record of 42.9 million, the same year MGM began charging for parking.

The timing proves nothing by itself. It does frame the question returning visitors ask at the garage barrier: where did the freebies go? Casinos spent decades giving away rooms, drinks and dinners to buy time at the tables, and the accountants eventually repriced every one of them.

Free parking ended in 2016, and one reversal barely dented the trend

Garage gates went up first. Wynn Resorts ended its two-year-old paid parking program in April 2019, which CDC Gaming reported as the first reversal since MGM started charging in 2016.

MGM answered the same day by keeping its fees. Locals had treated free parking as an unchallenged right, and many threatened boycotts. The fees stayed anyway.

Drinks are still free at the bar if you can prove you earned them

Free drinks never vanished. They got metered. Mirage installed a voucher system on bar-top video poker in 2015, and the site VitalVegas tracked the shift, admitting its own first reaction was a minor meltdown.

Hard Rock now monitors every casino bar, and the citywide default appears to be about three free drinks per hour of continuous play. The same site argues metering keeps bar seats open for people who actually gamble. Either way, the cost moved from the casino’s ledger to your wagering pace.

The cheap buffet became a $175 attraction

Eighty years ago, the first Las Vegas buffet charged $1 for cold cuts and cheese. Today visitors can drop $175 on lobster tail, prime rib and limitless drinks, the Associated Press reported in January.

The old spreads rarely made money. Their job was to feed gamblers fast so they returned to the floor, and only about a dozen remain on the Strip. The Palms charges $80 for endless lobster and sushi.

MGM’s chief executive conceded the broader problem on MGM’s earnings call in October 2025: “You can’t have a $29 room and a $12 coffee.”

Sands cut middle-tier players loose and said so out loud

Few operators have been this blunt. On a fourth-quarter earnings call, Chairman Sheldon Adelson said Las Vegas Sands had cut every account except the most highly rated players, declaring, “There’s no more comp rooms given out.” The Las Vegas Review-Journal listed what went with them: food and beverage, shopping credits, restaurant credits and showroom credits.

The Venetian and Palazzo booked 90,000 room nights in January across roughly 7,000 rooms, and the company credited reduced comps for part of a 25.9 percent adjusted property cash flow margin. For the average gambler, the message was plain. Your play no longer paid for your bed.

A pit boss could once wave you into the showroom or onto a chartered train

Comps began as relationship marketing, with almost no accounting. The Smiths, early Nevada operators, chartered trains from California and gave known players free rides to and from Reno, according to the Las Vegas Advisor’s history of comps.

When showrooms arrived, tickets went to any player who knew to ask. El Rancho Vegas, the city’s first full-service resort, opened in 1941 with only 65 motel rooms. Back then the ask was the whole system.

Mailers and free play turned gamblers into bargain hunters

In the golden years, casinos mailed packets crammed with dining and hotel offers plus free-play coupons, and rivals kept raising the amounts to win market share. Jean Scott, widely known as the Queen of Comps, named the contest free-play wars.

Then corporate bean counters took the pencil from floor bosses and turned them into clerk. Dice players got hit hardest. They were once comped generously, but credit now counts line bets and skips the odds bet, even though a single roll can cost hundreds.

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Pool and gym access now arrives as a mandatory nightly fee, taxed

Resort fees typically run $42 to $55 per room per night, Meetings Today reported. They are advertised as covering amenities outside the guest room, yet the 13% Clark County guest-room tax still applies.

Rio waived the fee for meeting and incentive groups, a first for a major property there. The waiver covers business groups only. A fee that is mandatory, taxed and unrelated to usage is a room rate wearing a costume.

Matchbooks and ashtrays were handouts, and collectors now chase them

Casinos once put their name on just about anything so customers would pocket a branded keepsake, the Casino Collectibles Association says while promoting its annual Las Vegas show. The list runs from dice and slot cards to menus and dinnerware.

On eBay, four 1950s Sands ashtrays were listed at $349. A listing price is an ask, not a sale. Still, a giveaway built to be tossed now commands real money.

The swizzle stick went from bar freebie to a 50,000-piece obsession

Pam Ashlund founded the Swizzle Stick Collectors Club and owns more than 50,000 sticks, according to a May 2025 CCA release. She was set to lead a free seminar on the stick as a casino souvenir at the group’s Las Vegas show that June.

More than 50 dealers from around the world were expected to attend. A stirrer that came with a cocktail now anchors its own convention seminar.

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Quarter video poker once covered months in a comped suite

In 1995, a television news crew followed Scott and her husband around Las Vegas while they collected comps. By her own account in Scott’s own essay, low-roller quarter play earned free rooms for months at a time, plus food, entertainment and gifts.

Scott stops short of defending giveaways without limit. She wrote that no one should expect a casino to provide a permanent home, though most players still expect some reward for their play. The old bargain survives mostly as a memory.

The perks moved up the ladder

Visitation fell in 2025 while gaming revenue stayed flat, which suggests casinos are collecting more from each guest who still arrives. LVCVA data released in March show households near the roughly $80,000 national median make up just 6% of visitors, while the share earning $150,000 or more has more than doubled in two years.

The giveaways survived, but they now go to the highest-rated players, the same group Sands chose to keep. Early 2026 offers no clear rebound, with the first five months drawing 16,502,800 visitors, up 0.3%.