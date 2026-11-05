CVS and Walgreens Are Expected to Stay Open on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, While H-E-B, Wegmans, Giant Eagle and Harris Teeter Pharmacies Close

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Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 26, and the question of where to find an open pharmacy counter tends to surface right about when the gravy runs out of patience. No chain has published 2026 hours yet, so everything below rests on last year’s pattern.

That pattern was fairly consistent. Drugstore chains kept a presence, while the pharmacies tucked inside several big grocery chains went dark even where the stores themselves stayed open.

What the Drugstores Did Last Thanksgiving

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On Thanksgiving 2025, CVS had modified hours at many locations, and Walgreens was open at many locations, with most 24-hour stores staying open, according to Hip2Save’s holiday store list. That is the basis for the expectation that both chains will stay open at least in part on Nov. 26, 2026. A full rundown of the 30-plus chains expected to close on Thanksgiving shows how many familiar names sit the day out, which makes the drugstores stand out.

The details matter, though. The Today show’s 2025 roundup reported that most CVS stores were open and “may operate with reduced hours,” while Walgreens was closed on the holiday except at its 24-hour locations. “Open” is a loose word for these chains. A neighborhood Walgreens that closes at 9 p.m. most nights may simply be locked, and a CVS counter may keep a shorter schedule than the front of the store.

Anyone flying out for the holiday may already be eyeing carry-on suitcases and a tight packing list, which is one more reason to sort out pharmacy plans early rather than on the morning of the trip.

Why 2026 Is Still a Guess

Hip2Save says plainly that stores have not released their hours for Thanksgiving 2026, and that its lists are based on the 2025 pattern. That is why the expectation here is just that: an expectation, not a confirmation from any chain.

Plans change late, too. Entrepreneur noted in its 2025 guide that holiday hours often shift at the last minute, that Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies generally close for the holiday, and that CVS pharmacy counters may run reduced hours. Hours vary by location even within a single chain, so a neighboring town can look quite different. For the stores themselves, grocery chains expected to close between noon and 5 p.m. are a useful comparison.

Money is part of the squeeze as well, with grocery prices that may surprise Americans in 2026 making a forgotten ingredient more expensive to replace, and the things shoppers should never do at a Black Friday sale start the next morning. Fitting errands around the holiday is a small piece of work-life balance, and waiting until the last minute to find out is one of the social norms that should be abandoned.

Which Grocery Pharmacies Closed

The other half of the headline is the grocery side. Hip2Save reported that pharmacies closed at H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Wegmans and Giant Eagle on Thanksgiving 2025, even where the stores were open. Ralphs pharmacies also closed in 2025. The odd American traditions of holiday shopping do not usually include a staffed pharmacy window.

Store hours painted the picture. A 2025 national roundup from WSPA listed Giant Eagle and its Market District stores as closing at 3 p.m. with pharmacies closed, Harris Teeter closing at 2 p.m., and Wegmans closing early with pharmacies closed. Hip2Save’s list had H-E-B open from 6 a.m. to noon, and most Wegmans stores closing at 4 p.m. Cheapism’s 2025 guide likewise described Harris Teeter and Wegmans as open on limited hours.

Not every grocery pharmacy followed that script, but most leaned the same way. Hip2Save noted that most Kroger pharmacies were closed, that Fry’s closed its pharmacies at most locations, and that many Hannaford pharmacies were closed too. Retail pharmacies inside grocery stores tend to keep holiday schedules of their own, and a store’s hours are not a reliable guide to the counter’s hours.

Planning Around a Closed Counter

The practical takeaway is to treat the pharmacy as the item most likely to be closed on Thanksgiving, even at stores that are open. Calling the specific location a few days ahead is the most reliable way to learn the real hours, since chains often post them only close to the holiday.

Shoppers who normally use a grocery-store pharmacy at H-E-B, Wegmans, Giant Eagle or Harris Teeter can check whether a nearby CVS or a 24-hour Walgreens covers the gap, remembering that Walgreens kept only its 24-hour stores open last year. Prescription pickups are a matter of logistics, so the simplest approach is to get them done on Wednesday.

The day after is easier. Walgreens stores reopened on Friday, Nov. 28, in 2025 with normal business hours, according to the Today roundup. The good news in all of this is that holiday hours are a short list of things to confirm, and a quick call usually settles it. Once the chains publish 2026 schedules, those will replace this year’s guesses, and the list here should be treated as a guide rather than a promise.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: ajay_suresh – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons