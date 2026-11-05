South Carolina and Virginia SNAP Shoppers Lost Sweetened Drinks on Nov. 1, With Candy and Energy Drinks Also Barred in South Carolina

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Grocery runs changed on Sunday, Nov. 1, for SNAP households in South Carolina and Virginia. Sweetened drinks came off the list of foods that benefits can buy in both states, and South Carolina went further by barring candy and energy drinks too.

The two states are not identical, though, and the differences decide what lands in the cart. Virginia’s rule targets carbonated drinks, diet ones included, while South Carolina’s covers a wider set of sweet items but spares diet and zero-sugar sodas.

South Carolina: Candy, Energy Drinks and Soft Drinks

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The South Carolina Department of Social Services says its Healthy Food SC demonstration took effect Nov. 1, 2026, after USDA postponed the original start. The page says candy, energy drinks, soft drinks and sweetened beverages are excluded from the foods eligible under SNAP.

StateEBT, which tracks the waivers, spells out the lines. Restricted items include candy, energy drinks with at least 65 milligrams of caffeine per 8 fluid ounces, soft drinks with more than 5 grams of sugar or sweetener, and other sweetened ready-to-drink beverages. Allowed items include diet and zero-sugar soft drinks, sports drinks, carbonated water, infant formula and drinks with 50 percent or more juice and no added sweetener. Shoppers who followed the earlier report on South Carolina’s candy and soda rule will find the same list here, and cooks planning budget meals may like easy lunch ideas for kindergarten as a source of low-cost ideas, while the breakfast classics that deserve a comeback are an easy way to fill a plate without soda.

The restriction applies to SNAP purchases made at South Carolina stores regardless of which state issued the card, according to StateEBT. StateEBT adds that every SNAP household in the state is affected, so no one can opt out. More states are scheduled, as six more states targeting SNAP soda and candy limits shows. The pantry matters too, and the essential items to store in the refrigerator make a handy shopping checklist, while the weirdest delicacies in the U.S. are a reminder that a plate need not rely on soda or sweets.

Virginia: Carbonated Drinks, Diet Included

Virginia’s waiver, listed on the USDA waiver page, removes “sweetened beverages” from the SNAP definition of food, alongside Montana and North Dakota and South Carolina, which share the Nov. 1, 2026 implementation date. The page was last updated Nov. 3, 2026.

The state’s own notice is more specific. The Virginia Department of Social Services says SNAP benefits can no longer be used to buy sweetened carbonated beverages starting Nov. 1, and that the change will not affect benefit amounts or other food items. WDBJ, which covered the rollout, reported that diet and zero-sugar sodas are also excluded, along with carbonated energy drinks. Sweet tea, fruit juice, lemonade and sports drinks stay eligible, and candy is not restricted. The earlier report on Virginia’s soda and diet soda rule covers the same ground.

That split has a practical side. A shopper who buys a 12-pack of diet cola would be blocked in Virginia but not in South Carolina, while a shopper reaching for a bag of candy would be turned down in South Carolina but not in Virginia.

What Shoppers Can Still Buy

Neither state touches the rest of the grocery cart. Virginia’s notice says other food items are not affected, and South Carolina’s restrictions name only a defined list of sweet items. Fresh produce, bread, meat, dairy and pantry staples remain eligible in both states.

Soda is not banned for sale. It simply cannot be bought with SNAP. Shoppers in Virginia can still buy a soda with a non-SNAP payment method, according to WDBJ, and the same logic holds in South Carolina. Cart-building ideas can help shoppers stretch a monthly benefit.

How Long the Rules Last

These are demonstrations, not permanent changes. Virginia’s waiver is approved for two years, which could extend to five, the state agency says, and it carries no medical exemptions. South Carolina’s page says the revised implementation date is Nov. 1, 2026, and gives no end date.

The waivers also have a court backdrop. A federal judge voided similar approvals in other states in June, though South Carolina and Virginia were not among them. The USDA page continues to list both as approved. More states are scheduled, and the full calendar runs into 2028.

The USDA waiver table gives the same Nov. 1, 2026 date for all four states on that day, which makes the first week a useful test. WDBJ reported that Virginia stores that accept SNAP have been briefed, but a declined item at the register is still possible while stores adjust, and keeping a second payment method on hand avoids a stalled line.

For households in the two states, the quick checklist is short. In South Carolina, skip candy, energy drinks and regular soft drinks at the SNAP checkout, and look for diet or zero-sugar options. In Virginia, skip all carbonated soda, diet included, and keep juice, tea and sports drinks in the cart.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Nielsoncaetanosalmeron – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons