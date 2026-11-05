Colorado Teens Applying for a Learner's Permit After Jan. 1, 2027 Must Finish a 30-Hour Driver Education Course First

Ken Lund - CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Colorado’s road to a learner’s permit is about to get longer. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, teens who apply for a permit must finish a 30-hour driver education course before the DMV will issue one.

The change ends the four-hour shortcut that some 15½- to 16-year-olds could take, and it adds a first-ever education step for young adults too. Families with a teen nearing permit age have only a few weeks of 2026 left to plan around it.

What Changes on Jan. 1, 2027

Ken Lund – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The new standard comes from HB24-1021, which the governor signed on May 15, 2024, according to the Colorado General Assembly’s bill page. The driver education piece applies to permit applicants on or after Jan. 1, 2027. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the start date on Oct. 7, 2026, saying the standards are meant to improve how prepared the state’s youngest drivers are, according to CDOT’s news release.

The course lands on a smaller group than it once would have, since the number of licensed 16-year-olds has fallen sharply since 1973. Parents who have spent years practicing gentle parenting are about to try a different kind of teaching, one with a syllabus and a certificate at the end.

DMV Director of Driver Services Benjamin Mitchell said in the release that teen traffic fatalities in Colorado have steadily risen over the past 10 years.

Colorado is not the only state adjusting rules that touch families. California is adding a seat belt test for children ages 8 to 15, and Pennsylvania schools are moving to all-day phone restrictions, so 2027 is shaping up as a year of new homework for parents. Counter hours matter too, as when the Nevada DMV paused license and ID services for an overhaul.

Who Needs the 30 Hours and Who Has Options

Teens ages 15 to 17 must complete an approved 30-hour driver education course, in person or online, before a permit is issued, according to the Colorado DMV. That ends the old option that let 15½- to 16-year-olds take a four-hour class instead.

Adults get a choice. CDOT lists the young-adult group as ages 18 to 20, who may take either the 30-hour course or a four-hour prequalification driver awareness program. The DMV and Colorado Public Radio describe the same group as running through age 21, and the bill itself says adults 18 and older. The shorter program is an adult option only.

Cost is the other question. Rep. Mandy Lindsay, the bill’s sponsor, told CPR that some online courses run as little as $30. Balancing work-life balance with a teen’s calendar is harder than the fee, and even common choices in life like course timing can backfire.

Young riders get an extra step as well. Anyone under 21 who wants a motorcycle permit or endorsement must first complete a motorcycle safety training program approved by the Colorado State Patrol. Memories of little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s may include a parking-lot lesson in a parent’s station wagon, and that kind of casual start is not what the rulebook has in mind now.

Under the old rules, only 15- and 16-year-olds had to take driver education, so a teen who waited until 16½ could skip it, CPR reports. A DMV official told the station that some teens delayed getting permits to avoid the class. The new law removes that incentive by covering every applicant under 18.

Timing, Certificates and Exemptions

The rules do not apply to anyone who got a learner’s permit before Jan. 1, 2027, even if the driving test comes after that date, according to the DMV.

Course certificates are only good for so long. The DMV says driver education certificates are valid for six months, and CPR notes that a student who does not get a permit within that window must retake the course. The DMV advises 15- to 17-year-olds planning early-2027 permits to take courses in the second half of 2026. Parents should book soon.

What Stays the Same

The 2027 change is about the classroom, not the driveway. CDOT says the new law does not change behind-the-wheel requirements, and permit holders under 18 still must log at least 50 hours of supervised driving before they can receive a license. Supervisors include a parent or stepparent, an approved driver education instructor, or another adult 21 or older who signed the affidavit of liability.

Existing graduated licensing rules also remain in force, according to the DMV: drivers under 18 must hold a permit for 12 months, and those under 16½ must complete six hours of behind-the-wheel training with a driving instructor. CDOT’s teen driver education page adds that a permit holder must ride with a licensed driver at least 21 years old in the front passenger seat.

For a 15-year-old planning to drive in 2027, the sequence is simple: finish the 30-hour course, apply for the permit within six months, log the 50 hours, then take the test.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.