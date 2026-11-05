South Carolina Social Media Platforms Must Turn Off Infinite Scroll and Autoplay for Users Under 16 Starting Jan. 1, 2027

Thomas Kirchel - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

South Carolina is about to rewrite the scroll for its youngest social media users. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, the largest platforms must turn off infinite scroll and autoplay for users under 16, along with push notifications and public engagement metrics.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law, House Bill 4591, on May 19, 2026, according to the South Carolina Legislature. It is formally known as the Stop Harm from Addictive Social Media Act, or SHASM Act, and was recorded as Act No. 237.

Which Platforms and Which Users

Summer Skyes 11 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The law covers social media platforms, including affiliates, that generated at least $1 billion in worldwide advertising revenue in one of the three preceding years, per the Legislature’s bill history. News coverage names Instagram and TikTok as examples, according to FOX Carolina. Private messaging services, broadband providers and sites made up mostly of non-user content are excluded.

A “child” under the act is a South Carolina resident under 16. The scope echoes a bigger national conversation about screen time, from Pennsylvania’s school phone ban to the habits behind keeping phones off the table. Parents who like the idea of gentle parenting may find the new rules a helpful backstop.

Anyone who remembers things Americans grew up with that kids today may never experience will recognize how fast the digital landscape has shifted, and a refresher on work-life balance is not a bad idea for households juggling it all.

Features That Must Be Turned Off

Under the act, platforms may not present infinite scrolling, autoplay video, profile-based feeds, push notifications, public engagement metrics or usage-based awards to children, according to the Legislature’s summary. Profile-based paid advertising is also barred from children’s feeds.

Family rules are changing in other states too, as a look at Illinois child support for parents with 110 overnights shows. Parents will also want screen-free ideas, from at-home birthday party activities for kids to a plan for how to stop procrastinating on the chores that endless scrolling tends to delay.

FOX Carolina reports that younger users will instead have to manually select content, such as swiping sideways between posts and pressing play on videos. Sponsor Rep. Brandon Guffey, a York County Republican, led the effort. WRHI reports that the bans apply even with parental consent and that Guffey has called social media companies “the big tobacco of this generation.”

The law also requires child accounts to default to the most private settings. Platforms must offer verifiable parental consent, and parents can make consent conditional on a dashboard that monitors use, sets daily and weekly time limits, and restricts times of day.

How Platforms Will Find the Under-16 Accounts

Platforms must require birth dates at signup, with no default date provided. They must also estimate account holders’ ages after 25 hours of use within six months, and again after 50 hours. A holder is treated as a non-child only if the platform concludes with 80 percent confidence (first estimate) or 90 percent confidence (second estimate) that the person is over 15. Accounts held continuously for seven or more years are exempt.

Holders get notice and 30 days to dispute a classification or provide consent. Platforms must terminate child accounts without consent within seven days of a child’s request or 14 days of a parent’s request.

Enforcement and Legal Questions

The state attorney general may investigate and enforce the act. It also creates a private right of action: children or parents can sue for injunctive or declaratory relief and damages, and reckless or knowing violations carry at least $10,000 in statutory damages or actual damages, whichever is greater. A platform is not liable if it used reasonable means to comply, per the bill history, which is also reflected on LegiScan.

The bill passed with broad support, clearing the House 114-0 and the Senate 42-1 before the House concurred 115-0 in the Senate’s changes. LegiScan lists Jan. 1, 2027, as the effective date.

Not everyone is on board. WRHI reports that the industry group NetChoice, whose members include Meta, Google, TikTok and YouTube, argued the law violates free speech protections and acts as a digital identification mandate. The group is already suing the state over a separate design code law, and whether the new law survives a likely legal challenge is an open question. The advocacy site Reclaim The Net argues the age-estimation rules could push platforms to collect more data about minors.

What Families Can Expect

Nothing changes before Jan. 1, 2027. After that date, South Carolina parents of children under 16 should see feeds that stop on their own, videos that wait for a tap, and new parental tools on the largest platforms. Supporters have said they intend to address how minors interact with artificial intelligence tools in future sessions, according to FOX Carolina.

As with any new state law, the details may shift in court or through clarifying rules. Families can check the Legislature’s page for the final text, and platforms are likely to announce their own changes closer to the start date.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Thomas Kirchel – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons