Old Farmer's Almanac Expects a Milder Atlantic Corridor Winter With Slightly Below-Normal Snow, While Farmers' Almanac Sees a Second Storm Path Along the Seaboard

MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The East Coast is hearing two winter stories at once. One almanac promises a milder season along the Atlantic Corridor with slightly below-normal snow, while the other warns that a second storm path could run along the Seaboard.

Neither is an official forecast, and both lean on tradition and a long look at the sky. Still, with the region staring down a very strong El Nino, the mix of mild air and extra storms makes for a winter worth watching.

Old Farmer’s Almanac: A Milder Atlantic Corridor

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “a milder winter is in store for the Atlantic Corridor, with above-normal temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall.” Precipitation is also expected to come in below normal.

The coldest stretches are early to mid-December, early to mid-January, and early and late February. The snowiest periods are late November, early and mid-January, early and late February, and late March. Neighbors a bit farther north and inland get a different story, as laid out in the outlook for a colder pocket from central New England through the Appalachians, and the Appalachian forecast pins the hardest hits on mid-January and February.

A mild winter does not mean a boring one for the home front. Plenty of households use the in-between weeks to rethink living room furniture or to explore smart home trends that keep the heating bill in check.

Farmers’ Almanac: A Second Storm Path

The Farmers’ Almanac sees more drama for the Northeast and New England zone, which includes New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and New England. “A second storm path may run along the Eastern Seaboard, bringing rain, wintry mixes, and snow,” it says, from the mid-Atlantic into New England.

The almanac adds that small shifts in storm tracks and temperatures could make the difference between rain, sleet and snow. Coastal areas such as New York City and Boston could receive more rain or mixed precipitation, while inland and higher-elevation areas “may be hit by several rounds of heavy, wet snow, particularly during January and February.”

The same almanac’s take is explored in more detail in a piece on several rounds of heavy, wet snow inland in the Northeast, and the early weather picture is covered in the Thanksgiving week split between the two almanacs. Traditions that survive wet and snowy weather are the stuff of odd American traditions, and little rituals from the 80s and 90s are good for a laugh while waiting out a storm.

What NOAA and Forecasters Say

The government outlook points the same direction as the Old Farmer’s Almanac on temperature and the Farmers’ Almanac on storms. NOAA’s winter outlook favors warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the East and wetter-than-average conditions along the East Coast, with drought expected to improve in parts of the East Coast, according to NOAA. A very strong El Nino is expected to shift the jet stream south and east. NOAA does not forecast seasonal snow totals.

For the Washington area, the Storm Alert Weather team projects 10 to 20 inches of snow for the D.C. metro, against a normal of 13.7 inches, with the best chance in January and February, according to WJLA. The team’s month-by-month estimates call for 1 to 2 inches in December, 4 to 8 inches in January and 5 to 10 inches in February, and last winter’s total at Reagan National was 10.6 inches. Those are the team’s own analog-based estimates, not NOAA predictions. The report also notes that the North Atlantic Oscillation largely determines whether cold air is in place when a storm arrives.

The skiing trade site DCSki reports that NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center gives better than 90 percent odds of a very strong El Nino. Among seven strong El Nino winters studied by the National Weather Service for Washington and Baltimore, four brought well-above-normal snow and three produced almost none, the report says, with the 1997-98 winter as the cautionary example of warmth and rain.

Why the Forecasts Can Both Be Right

The almanacs are not as far apart as they look. A milder winter with slightly below-normal snow can still include a stormy stretch, and a second storm path can still deliver mostly rain along the coast. What decides the outcome is whether cold air meets the moisture at the right moment.

For coastal communities, mixed precipitation is the most likely headline. Inland and higher-elevation spots stand the best chance of heavy, wet snow in January and February, which can strain tree limbs and power lines, so a check of the backup flashlight and charger is worth the minute.

The simplest approach is to watch the seven-day forecast as each storm approaches, and treat the almanacs as seasonal color. Between them, the Atlantic Corridor can plan for a winter that is mostly mild, occasionally messy and, once or twice, snowy enough to remember.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons