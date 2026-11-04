6 More States Target SNAP Soda and Candy Limits Between Dec. 1 and April 1, From Nebraska to Hawaii

Frankie Fouganthin - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Six more states have target dates for limiting what SNAP benefits can buy, with the first set for Dec. 1, 2026 and the last for April 1, 2027. Soda, soft drinks and candy are the main targets, though each state draws the line a little differently.

One of the six, Nebraska, is still waiting on federal approval, so its date could move. The other five are listed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s waiver page with firm start dates.

The Six Start Dates, in Order

Wolfmann – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

According to the USDA’s food restriction waiver page, Nebraska is targeting Dec. 1, 2026, for soda, soft drinks and energy drinks, with candy added March 1, 2027. Wyoming follows on Feb. 1, 2027, for sweetened, carbonated beverages. Kansas and Missouri both start Feb. 15, 2027, and Ohio and Hawaii both start April 1, 2027. Readers who like a quick look at what shoppers once took for granted may enjoy a list of humble foods that even wealthy households eat, and the local angle shows up in how Montana SNAP shoppers now face candy, energy drink and dessert limits.

The calendar is getting crowded. FoodNavigator reports that Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia began their limits on Nov. 1, joining states that started earlier in 2026. Virginia’s version is covered in a piece on how Virginia SNAP shoppers can no longer buy soda or diet soda, while an older roundup of odd American traditions shows how quickly grocery habits become part of daily life.

Nebraska Is Still Waiting on USDA

Nebraska’s entry on the USDA page links to a notice asking for public comment, not an approval. StateEBT’s tracker says a federal court vacated Nebraska’s earlier waiver on June 22, 2026, and that a new request was filed Sept. 1 with comments open until Nov. 2. USDA would need to publish an approval notice at least 10 days before any start date, according to the same tracker. Planning meals around the new rules can start with simple staples, such as the breakfast classics that deserve a comeback.

That court order also froze plans in Colorado, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia, as laid out in a report on how a court order keeps SNAP soda bans frozen in four states. Until Nebraska gets a new approval, the Dec. 1 date is a target, and the state’s own request is chronicled in a look at Nebraska’s request to restart the soda ban. Households there can keep buying soda with SNAP until a start date is confirmed. For a lighter read on changing routines, there is also a list of boomer habits that are making a comeback.

What Each State Covers

Definitions differ. StateEBT says Kansas covers candy and soft drinks, with candy defined to leave out anything made with flour that needs no refrigeration, and the Kansas rules also apply to SUN Bucks and online orders. Missouri covers candy, prepared desserts and certain unhealthy beverages, and sports drinks such as Gatorade are not included. Ohio targets sugar-sweetened beverages and all fountain drinks, and its test for a carbonated sugary drink looks at whether sugar or a similar caloric sweetener is listed first, or second after carbonated water.

Ohio’s date has also moved. StateEBT says the state was set to start on Oct. 1, 2026, then put the plan on hold at USDA’s request before the April 1, 2027 date appeared. Anyone who saw an earlier start date in older coverage should treat the current USDA page as the one to follow.

Wyoming and Hawaii have only short USDA summaries so far: sweetened carbonated beverages in Wyoming and soft drinks in Hawaii. Missouri’s start moved from Oct. 1, 2026, and Hawaii’s from Aug. 1, 2026, according to StateEBT, so dates have already slipped once.

What Shoppers Should Know

At checkout, the register flags restricted items. According to GovBudgets, an EBT card pays for allowed items while banned ones need another form of payment, and the monthly SNAP amount does not change. Water, plain milk, 100 percent juice, unsweetened coffee and tea, and baking items such as sugar stay eligible, and WIC is a separate program that the waivers do not touch.

StateEBT adds that rules follow the store’s location, not the state that issued the card. Propel’s guide notes that staple foods such as produce, dairy, meat and grains remain eligible in every state, and that milk-based drinks and mostly-juice drinks are commonly excluded from drink bans. Early results from states that already started give a sense of what is coming. FoodNavigator cites Circana data showing that soda spending per SNAP household in waiver states fell 8 percent in the first quarter of 2026, and that the share of SNAP shopping trips including candy dropped from 22.5 percent to 16.2 percent. Ibotta data in the same report put the drop in soda purchases at 15 percent in waiver states, compared with 7.5 percent elsewhere. Hershey’s chief executive described the early effect as mild but expected the headwind to grow over the year, and Keurig Dr Pepper’s chief executive called the impact manageable and in line with expectations.

Because start dates and definitions can change, checking the state SNAP agency’s page shortly before each date is the safest move.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Frankie Fouganthin – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons