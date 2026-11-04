Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's Are Among 30-Plus Chains Expected to Close on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26

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More than 30 retail chains, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s, are expected to close on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Parade’s list of closed stores names Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot and Lowe’s among the chains, according to Parade’s Thanksgiving closure roundup.

Who Is Expected to Close

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The Parade list runs to 38 entries, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, Publix, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and IKEA alongside the big-box names. Most entries use language such as expected to or likely, so they are predictions rather than confirmed schedules, and Costco is the exception, described as remaining closed.

The roundup also flags partial openings. DSW is expected to open at 5 p.m. with limited hours, most Petco and GameStop locations are expected to be closed with some opening late or for limited hours, and Foot Locker is expected to close although some locations may open. JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, Sur La Table, La-Z-Boy and Staples are described as reopening on Black Friday rather than Thanksgiving. The last update to that list was in July, so the dates here are worth rechecking with each store. A fuller picture of the Walmart plan appears in a post on Walmart locking its doors on Thanksgiving again, and a travel-friendly read on carry-on suitcases worth packing suits holiday travelers.

Walmart, Target and Costco

For Walmart, DealNews lists the stores as closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, with Walmart.com still available for shopping. On Black Friday, Nov. 27, stores are listed as open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 25, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. DealNews also lists Christmas Eve hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a Christmas Day closure. For a lighter look at the holiday itself, there is a roundup of odd American traditions.

Fresh Calendars reports that Walmart said its stores will be closed again on Thanksgiving and Christmas, that Target’s closure dates to a 2021 policy and that Costco’s notice says it closes Nov. 26. Its statuses were checked on Oct. 24, 2026, and the article notes that stores were still adding their 2026 hours. The most recent Target and Costco details are in a post on Costco closing and Target reopening after Thanksgiving, and a kitchen-minded read on freeing up the oven at Thanksgiving helps with last-minute meal planning.

Home Depot, Lowe’s and Best Buy

Home Depot, Lowe’s and Best Buy are on the Parade closed list, and the pages that track holiday hours agree on the home-improvement chains. HoursChecker lists Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Hobby Lobby, IKEA and Nordstrom Rack as closed all day, along with Costco and Sam’s Club.

CalendarHours describes the day as closure-heavy and says Home Depot and Lowe’s are closed according to its category listings, with online ordering handled separately. It also says Costco and Sam’s Club are closed under recurring holiday policies and that Aldi is closed under a recurring policy.

Home improvement shoppers can compare notes with a post on Home Depot closing Thanksgiving and reopening at 6 a.m. Black Friday, and, for anyone shopping for the meal itself, a post on Thanksgiving Day grocery hours covers the chains expected to close between noon and 5 p.m. A coffee-minded guide to single-cup or full-pot coffee makers for holiday guests rounds out the list for hosts.

Groceries, Pharmacies and Other Services

Grocery hours vary more. HoursChecker tracks 117 chains and says only two are confirmed open, H-E-B from 6 a.m. to noon with the pharmacy closed and Whataburger on standard hours, while 48 are closed all day and the rest vary or have not announced. Publix, Aldi and Trader Joe’s are on its closed list.

Fresh Calendars says Whole Foods stores are open in many places with hours that vary, and that most Dollar General stores are open with hours that vary by store. Kroger, CVS, Starbucks, Safeway and Albertsons are listed as modified or varying by store, and Walgreens is described as mostly closed with 24-hour locations open, based on its 2025 statement.

Outside retail, Fresh Calendars notes that the U.S. Postal Service does not deliver regular mail, most banks close for the Federal Reserve holiday, and the New York Stock Exchange is closed, reopening Nov. 27 with a 1 p.m. Eastern early close.

How Much to Trust the Lists

HoursChecker cautions that some closed statuses rely on older data. JCPenney, Petco, Ulta and Walgreens cite 2025 policies, and several grocery entries cite 2024 or 2025 hours. CalendarHours adds that online ordering does not mean store pickup will run, that Target’s Drive Up cannot be assumed and that warehouse pickup or fuel should not be counted on at Costco or Sam’s Club.

The advice repeated across the pages is the same: hours can differ within a brand, pharmacy counters, pickup and fuel are separate services, and the store locator or a phone call is the final word before heading out.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: FLGALine1999 – CC0/Wikimedia Commons