Medicare-Negotiated Prices Take Effect Jan. 1 for 15 More Drugs, With $685 Million in Projected Out-of-Pocket Savings

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Medicare’s negotiated drug prices reach a second group of medications on Jan. 1, 2027, when 15 more Part D drugs move to government-set prices. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects about $685 million in out-of-pocket savings for beneficiaries in 2027, according to Newsweek’s rundown of the 2027 Medicare changes.

What Changes on Jan. 1

National Photo Company Collection – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The prices are called maximum fair prices, and ElderLawAnswers reports they take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, for 15 high-cost Part D drugs. CMS announced the list in November 2025 as the second round of negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Healthcare Dive lists the group as semaglutide (sold as Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy), Trelegy Ellipta, Xtandi, Pomalyst, Ofev, Ibrance, Linzess, Calquence, Austedo, Breo Ellipta, Xifaxan, Vraylar, Tradjenta, Janumet and Otezla. Some of these come in more than one formulation, which is why other lists name more than 15 brand names for the same 15 drugs.

The round follows an earlier group of 10 drugs whose negotiated prices started in 2026. Anyone tracking the rollout can compare it with the projected 2027 Part B premium, and the year-end planning mindset shows up in this look at boomer habits that are making a comeback.

The $685 Million Estimate in Context

CMS expects the negotiated prices to lower out-of-pocket spending by roughly $685 million under the standard Part D benefit, according to the National Community Pharmacists Association. The same summary says about 5.3 million people with Part D coverage used the 15 drugs in 2024, a year in which beneficiaries paid $1.7 billion out of pocket for them.

Plan costs are shifting in other ways too, and the projected Medicare Advantage premium for 2027 is one of the figures worth a look next to the drug estimate. A broader view of long-held assumptions appears in 18 hard truths according to baby boomers.

Newcomers sorting out how the program fits together can start with this explainer on how Medicare enrollment works, while a lighter read on little rituals that disappeared without much notice covers the habits that fade as systems change.

AARP’s breakdown puts 2024 Part D spending on the 15 drugs at $42.5 billion and notes that the first round of negotiated prices is expected to save Part D enrollees $1.5 billion out of pocket in 2026. The 25 drugs in both rounds account for about a third of Part D spending, AARP adds.

Savings Beyond the Pocketbook

The cost-of-living side of the picture matters as well: the 2027 Social Security COLA is one more number that reshapes the household budget heading into January. For a reflective read on planning ahead, see the list of common regrets people often experience in adulthood.

AARP adds that five of the 15 drugs had list prices that more than doubled after launch, citing its own January 2025 report. That history is part of why the program draws attention each time a new group of drugs is announced.

For the government, Healthcare Dive reports that aggregate spending on the 15 drugs would have fallen 44 percent, or $12 billion, had the prices applied in 2024. The list includes the semaglutide products sold as Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy, along with Trelegy Ellipta, Xtandi, Ibrance and others.

The semaglutide price illustrates the scale of the change: a negotiated $274 for a 30-day supply, against a 2024 list price of $959, Healthcare Dive says. The National Community Pharmacists Association notes that a separate most-favored-nation arrangement set a $245 Medicare price for those products weeks earlier, and CMS reportedly confirmed that the lower figure is expected to take precedence for them.

Dates and Numbers to Keep Straight

Medicare open enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2026, and coverage chosen in that window starts Jan. 1, Newsweek reports. For 2027 the Part D out-of-pocket cap rises from $2,100 to $2,400 and the standard deductible from $615 to $700.

Other Part D numbers move on the same date. The Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration ends with 2026, Newsweek reports, and the national base beneficiary premium is $41.33 in 2027. The Inflation Reduction Act’s 6 percent annual limit on base premium increases stays in effect through 2029, though each plan sets its own premium.

Medicare Advantage is changing at the plan level as well. Newsweek says some insurers are withdrawing plans from certain areas, scaling back extras such as dental coverage or raising cost-sharing, which makes the annual plan notice worth opening before the Dec. 7 deadline.

Future rounds are already planned, AARP reports, with up to 15 more drugs for 2028 and up to 20 more for 2029 and later. Each round carries its own announcement and effective date.

The negotiated prices sit alongside the other 2027 Part D changes. Plans must cover the negotiated-price drugs in stand-alone Part D plans and Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans, AARP says, and individual plan premiums still vary by plan.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for Crafting Your Home.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons