10 Convenience Foods That Filled Mid-Century American Kitchens

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Between the 1930s and the 1960s, American kitchens filled with foods that promised speed, a long shelf life and an easy cleanup. Freezers, canned goods and boxed mixes changed how families planned meals and what ended up on the table. Here are ten convenience foods that helped define the era.

1. TV dinner: The tray that put supper in front of the television

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The frozen TV dinner arrived in American kitchens through Swanson & Sons of Omaha, Nebraska. The National Museum of American History holds one of the company’s original aluminum trays, and the museum’s record, which lists the product as introduced in 1954, describes the prepackaged meal as well balanced and nutritious.

Each tray held an entire dinner in separate compartments, ready to heat in the oven and eat without a single serving dish to wash. The format suited busy households. Frozen entrees became a regular fixture of home freezers through the following decades, and the compartment tray remains the shape that most people still picture when someone says the words TV dinner.

2. Jell-O: The wobbling dessert that became a whole category of salads

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Jell-O began in 1897 in LeRoy, New York, when carpenter Pearle Bixby Wait trademarked a fruit-flavored gelatin dessert. According to its Wikipedia history, Orator Francis Woodward bought the brand in 1899, and his Genesee Pure Food Company built it into a national name through heavy advertising and, in 1904, free cookbooks handed out by salesmen.

By the 1950s, savory gelatin dishes known as Jell-O salads were common on American tables, and the company answered with vegetable flavors such as celery, Italian and tomato. The powder was cheap, needed only hot water and a refrigerator, and set into molds that made a plain meal look special. Few convenience foods have left as many recipe cards behind.

3. Fish sticks: Frozen fillets in a crisp coating, no bones in sight

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The American fish stick traces to 1953, when Gorton-Pew Fisheries, now Gorton’s, became the first company to introduce a frozen, ready-to-cook fish finger. The Wikipedia entry on fish sticks credits Aaron L. Brody with developing the product, and notes that it won the Parents magazine Seal of Approval in 1956.

Typically made from whitefish such as cod, hake, haddock or pollock, the rectangles are formed, coated in batter or breadcrumbs and frozen. A box in the freezer meant a fish dinner could reach the table in minutes, with no scaling, filleting or lingering smell. For many families, Friday meals suddenly got easier, and children who avoided fish often ate these without complaint.

4. Spam: The canned pork that went to war and came home

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Hormel introduced Spam in 1937 at its home base in Austin, Minnesota, to make use of surplus pork shoulder. The Minnesota Historical Society’s MNopedia explains that Kenneth Daigneau won a $100 prize for suggesting the name, thought to be short for spiced ham.

The canned meat needed no refrigeration, so it traveled well. During World War II, Hormel shipped more than one million cans abroad to Allied troops and civilians, and the product was so common in rations that many veterans ate less of it afterward. At home it became a pantry staple that could be sliced, fried or baked, and Hormel produced its eight billionth can in 2012.

5. Kool-Aid: A drink powder that cut the cost of shipping

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Edwin Perkins created Kool-Aid in Hastings, Nebraska, while experimenting in his mother’s kitchen. As the Wikipedia article on the brand describes, the drink grew out of a liquid concentrate called Fruit Smack, and in 1927 Perkins removed the liquid to make a powder, which cut shipping costs.

Production moved to Chicago in 1931, and General Foods bought the brand in 1953, just as grocery shelves and home refrigerators were filling up. A small packet, a pitcher of water and sugar made a pitcher of cold drink for pennies, which made it a fixture of backyard afternoons. Kool-Aid is now owned by Kraft Heinz, and Nebraska has named it the official soft drink of the state.

6. Velveeta: The cheese that melted without a fuss

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Velveeta was developed at the Monroe Cheese Company in Monroe, New York. According to its Wikipedia history, cheesemaker Emil Frey created it in 1918 by mixing cheese byproducts with broken cheese pieces, after about two years of work.

Kraft Foods bought the Velveeta company in 1927, and in 1953 the product was reformulated as a cheese spread. It melted smoothly into sauces, casseroles and grilled sandwiches without separating, which made it a favorite of home cooks who wanted reliable results. Under current U.S. labeling, the product is called a pasteurized prepared cheese product, and the golden block still sits in many a pantry and casserole dish.

7. Wonder Bread: Sliced, wrapped and ready for a lunch box

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Wonder Bread debuted on May 21, 1921, from the Taggart Baking Company in Indianapolis, Indiana. Wikipedia’s entry on the bread says the brand was one of the first to sell sliced bread nationwide, reaching that goal by 1930.

During the 1940s, Continental Baking added vitamins and minerals under a government-sponsored enrichment program, a feature that helped the loaf win over parents. A soft, uniform slice suited sandwiches, toast and countless school lunches. After the brand’s owner went through bankruptcy in 2012, Flowers Foods acquired Wonder and the other bread brands in 2013, and the loaf still has its place on supermarket shelves.

8. Campbell’s condensed soup: A can that turned dinner into a one-pot shortcut

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Campbell hired chemist John Thompson Dorrance in 1897, and by 1899 he had developed a method of canning condensed soup. According to the Encyclopedia.com company profile, the method let Campbell ship and sell its soup at about one-third the cost of rivals still shipping uncondensed soup.

The original five varieties were tomato, consomme, vegetable, chicken and oxtail, and tomato proved to be a major early seller. During the First World War, tomato soup and tomato juice made up almost half of the company’s sales. Because the condensed soup was thick and concentrated, home cooks also began stirring it into sauces and casseroles, which turned a simple can into a dependable shortcut for weeknight meals.

9. Twinkie: A cream-filled sponge cake with a long shelf life

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Baker James Dewar invented the Twinkie on April 6, 1930, for the Continental Baking Company in Schiller Park, Illinois. As the Wikipedia article on the snack explains, he first filled it with banana cream, using machines that sat idle when strawberries were out of season.

Banana rationing during World War II pushed the company to switch to vanilla cream, which became the standard. The snack cake went into lunch boxes and pantries across the country for decades. After Hostess went bankrupt in 2012, Twinkies were bought out of bankruptcy for $410 million and returned to U.S. shelves on July 15, 2013.

10. Pop-Tarts: Breakfast built to fit a toaster slot

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Rival Post unveiled its fruit-filled Country Squares on February 16, 1964, but never released them, and Smithsonian Magazine reports that Kellogg’s introduced Pop-Tarts in September 1964 with a Cleveland test run before going nationwide in April 1965. The original flavors were strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon and apple currant.

The pastry’s shape fit a toaster, and docker holes let steam escape from the filling during toasting. The first version was unfrosted, and a frosting that held up in the toaster led to Frosted Pop-Tarts in 1967. Packaged in foil pouches and needing no refrigeration, the pastry gave busy mornings a quick option.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.