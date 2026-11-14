Garages have a way of becoming storage spaces for things we don’t know what to do with. Old furniture, leftover building materials, broken tools, and boxes of belongings can sit there for years, taking up room without serving much purpose.

Before long, there’s barely enough space to move around, let alone park a car. Clearing out items you no longer need can make your garage easier to use and give you room for what actually belongs there.

If you’re ready to tackle the clutter, start by checking for these 12 things.

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Broken and Damaged Furniture

That old chair with a broken leg or table with a damaged top may have been sitting in the garage for years. If you haven’t repaired it and have no plans to, consider donating usable parts or arranging proper disposal.

Scrap Materials and Lumber

Leftover supplies from a home improvement project can be useful for future repairs, but there’s a limit to how much you need to keep. Save clean materials you’re likely to use, and find ways to recycle, donate, or dispose of the rest.

Garden Supplies

Old garden equipment can pile up quickly, especially after a few seasons of yard work. Get rid of cracked flowerpots, leaking hoses, torn gloves, and tools that are too damaged to use.

Old Appliances

An unused refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, or coffee maker can take up a surprising amount of garage space. If the appliance no longer works or you have no plans to use it, look into appliance recycling or a proper disposal service.

Old Newspapers and Magazines

Stacks of newspapers and magazines can sit untouched for years because you think you might read them again someday. Keep a few issues with personal or historical value, and recycle the rest if you haven’t looked at them in five or ten years.

Old Tires

Spare tires from old cars, trucks, or bicycles can easily end up forgotten in a garage corner. Check whether they’re still safe and usable, then take worn-out tires to a tire retailer or recycling facility that accepts them rather than leaving them in storage.

Old Cardboard Boxes

Online shopping can leave you with a growing collection of cardboard boxes that seem too useful to throw away. Keep a few sturdy ones if you regularly need them for shipping or storage, and recycle the rest before they take over the garage.

Baby Stuff

Strollers, cribs, toys, and other baby gear can take up plenty of room long after children have outgrown them. Donate items that are safe and in good condition, but check current safety guidance before passing along car seats, cribs, or other equipment with expiration dates or recall concerns.

Paperwork

Old receipts, utility bills, instruction manuals, and files can easily end up forgotten in garage boxes. Sort through the papers, shred documents containing personal information that you no longer need, and move important records to a dry, secure place.

Rusty and Broken Tools

A garage full of tools isn’t much help if half of them are broken, rusty, or missing parts. Keep the ones you still use, repair anything worth saving, and recycle or dispose of damaged tools according to local guidelines.

Clothes

Boxes of old clothes often get pushed into garage corners with the thought that they’ll be sorted out later. Check for mold, stains, tears, and lingering odors, then donate clean, wearable pieces and dispose of anything that’s beyond repair.

Old Paint

Keeping a little leftover paint for future touch-ups makes sense, but there’s no reason to hold onto every can from past projects. Check the labels and condition, keep only paint you can identify and are likely to use, and take unwanted cans to a local household hazardous waste collection site if required.

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