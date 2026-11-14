The cabinet under the kitchen sink often becomes a catchall for anything that needs a place to go. Cleaning products, spare supplies, and random household items tend to end up there, but the space isn’t suitable for everything.

Pipes can leak, moisture can build up, and hot water running through the plumbing can create temperature changes. Some items may get damaged, while others could become unsafe if they come into contact with cleaning products or water.

If you’re sorting through your under-sink cabinet, here are 12 things worth storing somewhere else.

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Pet Supplies

Pet food, toys, and medications are better kept away from the damp conditions under the sink. Store food in an airtight container in a dry pantry or cupboard, and keep medications in a safe place, following their storage instructions.

Related: Keep The Pet, Not The Odor: 20 Ways To Reduce Pet Smells In Your House

Flammable Materials

Items such as lighter fluid, certain aerosol products, and other flammable materials shouldn’t be kept in a crowded cabinet with household cleaners. Follow the product label and store them in an approved location away from heat, sparks, children, and pets.

Small Appliances

It might seem convenient to tuck a toaster, blender, or coffee maker under the sink when kitchen storage is limited. Leaks and moisture make this a poor spot for electrical appliances, so keep them in a dry cabinet or on a shelf instead.

Harsh Chemicals

Strong cleaning products, including bleach and drain cleaners, need careful storage. Keep them in their original containers, follow the labels, and store them securely away from children, pets, and food.

Paint

Leftover paint cans can take up quite a bit of room, but the cabinet under the sink isn’t a good place for them. Temperature changes and moisture can affect the paint, while a leaking can could create a messy cleanup.

Store paint in a dry location where temperatures stay within the range listed on the label. Keep the lids tightly closed and make sure the storage spot is away from heat sources.

Pantry Items

Cereal, pasta, canned goods, and dried spices belong in a food storage area rather than beneath the sink. A plumbing leak or damp conditions could damage packaging and expose food to cleaning products.

Keep these supplies in a dry pantry or kitchen cabinet. This also makes it easier to check what you have before heading to the grocery store.

Food Items

Breakfast bars, snacks, and other foods that family members might grab throughout the day shouldn’t be stored under the sink. Leaks, cleaning product spills, and pests can make this area unsuitable for anything meant to be eaten.

Move these items to a pantry, cupboard, or another clean, dry storage spot. Make sure pet treats are kept away from household chemicals, too.

Insecticides and Pesticides

Bug sprays, weed killers, and other pest control products need more careful storage than a crowded under-sink cabinet can offer. Keep them in their original containers and follow the label’s instructions for temperature, ventilation, and safe storage.

Paper Products

Paper towels, napkins, paper bags, and extra toilet paper can quickly become damaged if a pipe leaks. Store backup supplies in a linen closet, pantry shelf, or another dry area instead.

Root Vegetables

Potatoes, onions, and other root vegetables need proper storage conditions to stay fresh. The damp, enclosed space under the sink can encourage spoilage, so keep them in a cool, dry, well-ventilated spot suited to each vegetable.

Cookware

Pots, pans, and baking sheets may seem like convenient items to tuck beneath the sink, especially in a small kitchen. Moisture from plumbing leaks can cause rust on metal cookware, so store these items in a dry cabinet or on a shelf.

Batteries

Batteries are better kept in a cool, dry place away from moisture and loose metal objects. Store them in their original packaging or a suitable organizer, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for handling and disposal.

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