Most people keep a hair dryer in the bathroom and use it for one thing: drying their hair. But that little appliance can come in handy around the house, especially for jobs that need gentle heat.

From loosening stubborn stickers to helping remove candle wax, a hair dryer can save you time on small household tasks. It isn’t the right tool for every job, though, so keep it away from water, use low heat when possible, and check that the surface or material can handle the warmth.

Here are 12 other ways to put your hair dryer to use.

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Thaw Frozen Pipes

A hair dryer can help thaw a small section of an accessible frozen pipe during cold weather. Start near the faucet and work toward the frozen area, keeping the dryer moving and using low heat.

Never use it near standing water or while standing on a wet surface, and avoid heating pipes inside walls or other places you can’t inspect. If the pipe is cracked, leaking, or still frozen after a short attempt, call a plumber.

Smooth Wrinkled Wallpaper

Small bubbles or wrinkles can sometimes appear after wallpaper is installed. Gentle warmth may soften the adhesive enough to let you smooth the area with a wallpaper brush or clean cloth.

Keep the dryer on low and hold it at a distance to avoid damaging the paper. Test a small, hidden spot first, since some wallpaper materials and finishes don’t respond well to heat.

Loosen Stubborn Stickers and Labels

Old price tags and sticky labels can be a pain to remove, especially when they leave behind bits of paper and glue. Warm the sticker with a hair dryer for a few seconds, then lift a corner and peel it away slowly.

This works well on many glass jars and other heat-safe surfaces. Be careful with plastic, painted items, and delicate finishes, since heat can cause damage.

Remove Contact Paper

Old contact paper can tear into small pieces and leave a sticky layer behind. A little warm air may soften the adhesive, making it easier to peel the paper away in larger sections.

Work on a small area at a time and pull gently rather than forcing it. Check that the cabinet or drawer surface can tolerate heat before starting.

Soften Candle Wax Spills

Hardened candle wax can be difficult to remove from a tabletop or other hard surface. Use a hair dryer on low to soften the wax, then blot it with paper towels or a soft cloth.

Avoid rubbing, since that can spread the melted wax over a larger area. Be careful with wood finishes, plastic, and other heat-sensitive materials.

Erase Crayon Marks From Walls

Kids’ crayon marks can leave colorful streaks on walls, and ordinary wiping doesn’t always remove them. Since crayons contain wax, gentle warmth may soften the marks before you wipe them with a soft cloth.

Test a hidden area first, especially on painted walls. Follow up with a mild cleaner if needed, and avoid using too much heat on the paint.

Remove Water Rings From Wood

White rings on wooden furniture can sometimes respond to gentle heat, depending on the finish and what caused the mark. If you try this trick, use the lowest setting, keep the dryer moving, and check the surface every few seconds.

Stop if the finish changes, feels tacky, or begins to discolor. Some water rings need a different treatment, so don’t keep applying heat if the mark isn’t fading.

Dry Off Your Pet

A hair dryer can help dry your pet after a bath or a rainy walk, but many animals are sensitive to the noise and warm air. Use a pet-safe dryer if available, or choose the lowest heat and speed settings while keeping the dryer well away from the skin.

Let your pet move away if they seem uncomfortable, and never aim hot air at their face or ears. For nervous pets, a towel and some extra drying time may be the better choice.

Dry Small Clothing Items in a Pinch

A damp sock, shirt cuff, or small clothing item can be frustrating when you’re already running late. Lay the fabric flat and move the hair dryer back and forth until the damp area dries.

Keep the dryer at a safe distance and avoid using it on delicate fabrics or clothing with heat-sensitive decorations. Never leave it running unattended or use it near a sink or wet surface.

Stretch Tight Shoes

A pair of shoes that feels slightly snug may become more comfortable with a little warmth, depending on the material. Some people wear thick socks, put on the shoes, and gently warm the tight spots while moving their feet.

Use low heat and short bursts, checking the shoes often so they don’t get too hot. This trick isn’t suitable for every material, and leather, glue, and synthetic finishes can be damaged by excess heat.

Smooth Wrinkles Without an Iron

If a shirt has a few wrinkles and there’s no time to set up the ironing board, a hair dryer can help with a quick touch-up. Lightly mist the fabric with water, pull it gently, and move warm air over the wrinkled area.

Keep the dryer moving and check the fabric’s care label before trying this. It won’t give you the same crisp finish as an iron, but it may help with minor creases.

Speed Up Paint and DIY Projects

Waiting for paint or craft materials to dry can make a small project take longer than expected. A hair dryer may help with certain water-based paints or craft glues when used on a low setting, but check the product instructions before applying heat.

Keep the airflow moving and don’t use a hair dryer around flammable materials, solvents, or fumes. For many paints and adhesives, letting them dry naturally is the safer choice.

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