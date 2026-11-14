A bar of soap is usually kept by the bathroom sink or in the shower, but it can be useful elsewhere in the house, too. If you have extra bars tucked away in a cabinet or left over from hotel stays, there are plenty of ways to put them to use.

People have relied on simple soap tricks for years, from quieting squeaky hinges to keeping drawers smelling fresh. Here are 12 handy uses worth trying before you buy another household product.

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Help Remove a Stuck Ring

If a ring feels too tight to slide off your finger, a little soap may help. Rub some around your finger to create a slippery surface, then gently twist the ring until it comes free.

Quiet Squeaky Doors and Drawers

A dry bar of soap can help with annoying squeaks from door hinges and drawer runners. Rub a little along the areas where parts rub together, then move the door or drawer back and forth to spread it around.

Make Sticky Zippers Slide More Easily

A zipper that keeps catching may just need a little lubrication. Rub a small amount of dry soap along the zipper teeth, keeping it away from the fabric, then move the zipper up and down to see if it slides more smoothly.

Freshen Drawers and Closets

A scented bar of soap can give stored clothes, towels, and linens a light, clean smell. Keep the bar wrapped in paper or fabric and place it in a dresser drawer, storage bin, or closet.

Discourage Pets From Digging

Some animals dislike the smell of certain scented soaps, so gardeners sometimes use soap shavings near flower beds and garden borders. This trick doesn’t work for every pet or wild animal, so keep soap away from plants and places where animals might eat it.

Clean Minor Wall Scuffs

A little bar of soap and a damp cloth may help remove light marks from painted walls. Rub gently in an inconspicuous spot first, then wipe with a clean, damp cloth so no soap residue remains.

Store Sewing Needles

A bar of soap makes a handy place to keep sewing needles and straight pins. Press them into the soap to keep them together, reduce moisture exposure, and give the needles a light coating that may help them pass through fabric.

Temporarily Seal Small Leaks

In a pinch, softened soap may help slow a tiny leak around a hose or outdoor faucet. Treat this only as a temporary measure, not a repair, and shut off the water supply before arranging a proper fix.

Reduce Shoe Odors

A dry bar of scented soap can help freshen shoes that have picked up unpleasant smells. Place the bar inside each shoe overnight, but make sure the shoes are completely dry first and keep the soap wrapped to prevent residue from getting on the lining.

Help Keep Garden Pests Away

Some gardeners hang strongly scented soap bars in mesh bags around vegetable gardens and flower beds. The smell may discourage deer, rabbits, and other visitors, but results vary, so use fencing or other suitable barriers if animals keep returning.

Related: Wasps Are Out in Full Force—Here’s How to Keep Them Away Without Calling Pest Control

Make Your Own Liquid Soap

Don’t throw away those small leftover soap pieces just yet. Grate them into hot water, stir until dissolved, let the mixture cool, and test the consistency before pouring it into a clean pump bottle.

Make Homemade Laundry Detergent

Grated bar soap is often used in homemade laundry detergent recipes alongside washing soda and baking soda. If you decide to try one, follow a recipe suited to your washing machine and check the soap’s ingredients, since some homemade mixes can leave residue or cause problems with certain machines.

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