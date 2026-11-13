If you’ve ever spent too much time scrubbing grease off kitchen surfaces or trying to remove stubborn marks, you’ve probably come across The Pink Stuff. This popular cleaning paste has become a favorite in many households, with people finding all sorts of ways to use it around the house.

The pink paste has a slightly gritty texture that helps loosen dirt and grime through scrubbing. It’s handy for tough cleaning jobs, but it can also scratch delicate materials, so check the label before trying it on a new surface.

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What Is The Pink Stuff?

The Pink Stuff is a household cleaning product best known for its pink paste, although the brand also makes spray cleaners and other cleaning products. Its paste contains mild abrasive particles that help remove grease, stains, and everyday buildup from suitable surfaces.

People often use it in kitchens and bathrooms, but it isn’t a one-size-fits-all cleaner. Nonstick cookware, polished finishes, delicate materials, and some painted surfaces can be damaged by scrubbing, so always test a small area before getting started.

1. Get Grease Off Oven Racks

Oven racks can collect layers of grease and burnt food that become harder to remove after repeated use. The Pink Stuff may help with stubborn residue on compatible racks, but check your oven’s care instructions before using an abrasive cleaner.

2. Clean Up White Sneakers

White sneakers can start looking dirty after just a few trips outside, especially around the soles. Apply a little The Pink Stuff to a damp cloth and gently clean rubber areas, keeping it away from delicate fabric, leather, and decorative details.

3. Remove Grease From Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets near the stove often end up with sticky fingerprints, oil splashes, and cooking residue. A small amount of The Pink Stuff may help clean stubborn spots, but test it on an inconspicuous area first to avoid scratching the finish.

4. Clean Dirty Grout Lines

Grout can become discolored as dirt, soap residue, and spills collect between tiles. Apply a small amount of The Pink Stuff to the compatible grout, gently scrub with an old toothbrush or grout brush, and wipe away the residue with a damp cloth.

5. Remove Small Rust Spots

Rust can make metal tools, outdoor fixtures, and garden accessories look old and neglected. For suitable metal surfaces, gently rub a little paste over the rust with a damp cloth, then rinse and dry the area thoroughly.

6. Get Rid of Floor Scuff Marks

Dark marks from shoes and furniture can make otherwise clean floors look dirty. The Pink Stuff may help on compatible hard surfaces, but avoid using it on hardwood, luxury vinyl, or specialty flooring unless the manufacturer approves it.

7. Clean Around the Sink Drain

The area surrounding a kitchen sink drain can collect food residue, soap buildup, and water stains. Apply a small amount of paste to the sink surface, scrub gently, and rinse it away without letting the cleaner enter the drain.

8. Remove Soap Residue From Shower Doors

Shower doors often develop cloudy marks from soap residue and hard water. If your glass doesn’t have a protective coating that could be scratched, test a small amount of The Pink Stuff first and rinse the surface thoroughly.

For another cleaning method, check out how to clean shower doors with vinegar.

9. Clean Burnt Pots and Pans

Burnt food can leave stubborn brown marks on the bottom and outside of cookware, even after soaking and washing. The Pink Stuff may help with suitable stainless steel surfaces, but keep it away from nonstick coatings and delicate cookware finishes.

10. Wipe Scuffs Off Baseboards

Baseboards collect dust, shoe marks, and fingerprints, particularly in hallways and around doorways. Apply a small amount of paste to a damp cloth and gently rub the marks after testing a hidden spot to ensure the paint won’t come off.

11. Clean Greasy Barbecue Surfaces

After several cookouts, barbecue grills can have layers of grease and burnt food stuck to them. The Pink Stuff may work on compatible exterior surfaces, but check the label before using it on cooking grates and rinse food-contact areas thoroughly before grilling again.

12. Deal With Limescale Buildup

Hard water can leave white, chalky deposits around faucets, shower fixtures, and other wet surfaces. The Pink Stuff may help with some surface residue, but a cleaner made for limescale is a better choice for heavy buildup inside showerheads and kettles.

The Pink Stuff can be a handy addition to your cleaning supplies, especially for stubborn marks that need a little scrubbing. Check which surfaces can handle it before you start, since the same paste that cleans one item could scratch another.

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