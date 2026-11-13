Some cleaning jobs take more than a quick wipe with a damp cloth. Scuff marks, dried-on grime, and stubborn residue can be difficult to remove, which is why a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser can come in handy around the house.

This small cleaning sponge can tackle plenty of everyday messes, from marks on walls to dirt on sneakers. Here are 12 ways to put one to use, along with a few precautions to keep in mind.

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Remove Marks From Walls

Fingerprints, shoe scuffs, and crayon marks can make walls look dirty, especially in busy households. Lightly dampen a Magic Eraser and test it on a hidden spot first, since it can remove paint or leave dull patches on some finishes.

Clean Scuff Marks From White Sneakers

White sneakers tend to show dirt and scuffs after just a few wears. A damp Magic Eraser can help clean rubber soles and other suitable surfaces, but avoid using it on delicate fabrics, leather, or printed details.

Remove Rust Stains From Suitable Surfaces

Small rust marks on certain hard surfaces may come off with gentle rubbing from a damp Magic Eraser. For larger rust problems or delicate materials, use a cleaner made for that surface instead; you can also check out these rust removal tips.

Clean Grease From an Oven Door

Grease splatters and baked-on food can leave an oven door looking dirty after several uses. Once the glass is cool, use a cleaner approved for oven glass and follow the product instructions rather than assuming a Magic Eraser is safe for every oven finish.

Remove Sticker Residue

Price tags and product labels often leave behind sticky patches after they’re peeled off. A damp Magic Eraser may help remove residue from sturdy, non-delicate surfaces, but test first because it can scratch plastic and damage glossy finishes.

Freshen Up Certain Jewelry Pieces

A Magic Eraser may seem like a quick way to clean dull jewelry, but it can scratch polished metals and damage plated finishes, gemstones, and delicate settings. Use a jewelry cleaner or a soft cloth recommended for the material instead.

Tackle Coffee Stains on Mugs

Coffee can leave brown stains inside mugs after repeated use, especially if they’re not washed right away. A damp Magic Eraser may help with marks on plain, uncoated ceramic, but check that the mug’s finish is safe to scrub and rinse it thoroughly afterward.

Wipe Down the Microwave Exterior

Fingerprints and food splashes can quickly make a microwave look messy. A damp Magic Eraser can help with some exterior marks, but use a soft cloth inside and keep moisture away from vents, buttons, and electrical openings.

Clean Greasy Kitchen Cabinets

Cooking oil and food splashes can leave a sticky film on cabinet doors and handles. Try a damp Magic Eraser on a hidden area first, since its abrasive surface can dull painted, glossy, or wood finishes.

Remove Soap Scum From Bathroom Surfaces

Soap residue can build up on shower walls, tubs, and bathroom fixtures over time. A Magic Eraser Bath may help with some marks, but check the label and test it first, especially on coated fixtures, acrylic, and delicate finishes.

Tackle Marks Around the Toilet

Stubborn marks on the outside of a toilet may respond to gentle cleaning with a damp Magic Eraser. Keep the sponge away from the toilet bowl unless the product label says it’s suitable, and never flush pieces of the sponge.

Clean Dirty Light Switch Plates

Light switch plates collect fingerprints and smudges from everyday use. Turn off the power before cleaning, then use a barely damp Magic Eraser on the removable plate if its finish can handle it, keeping moisture away from the switch and electrical parts.

A Magic Eraser can be useful for plenty of small cleaning jobs, but it isn’t the right choice for every surface. Since it works like a fine abrasive, test it in an inconspicuous spot first and follow the manufacturer’s care instructions to avoid scratches or dull patches.

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