Your Landlord Wants You to Cover the Repair Bill — Do You Really Have To?

Something breaks in your rental, so you contact the landlord expecting them to arrange a repair. Instead, they tell you it’s your responsibility. Paying for it yourself might seem like the quickest way to get the problem fixed, but you don’t have to accept that answer without checking first.

A landlord’s word doesn’t automatically determine who pays for a repair. The lease, the cause of the damage, and the rental laws in your area all matter, so take a closer look before spending your own money.

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What the Lease Actually Says

Start by reading the sections of your lease that cover repairs and maintenance. Pay attention to appliances, utilities, pest control, and damage caused by tenants, rather than relying on what your landlord told you in a phone call.

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What Caused the Damage

A repair caused by normal aging may be handled differently from damage caused by a tenant. For example, a plumbing part that stops working after years of use is a different situation from a fixture broken through careless handling.

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Whether It’s Normal Wear and Tear

Rental properties experience wear over time, and tenants shouldn’t automatically be charged for every aging or worn-out item. If something has reached the end of its useful life through ordinary use, check whether the landlord is responsible for repairing or replacing it.

Whether the Problem Affects Basic Living Conditions

A home without heat or hot water, or one with serious electrical or plumbing problems, may have an issue that goes beyond routine maintenance. Many rental laws set minimum living standards that property owners must meet, though the exact rules depend on where the rental is located.

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Whether the Landlord Provided the Appliance

If your rental came with a refrigerator, stove, or another appliance, don’t assume you have to pay when it breaks down. Read the lease and check local rental rules to see who must handle repairs to appliances supplied by the property owner.

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Whether the Problem Involves the Building Itself

Permanent parts of a property, such as wiring, plumbing, stairs, floors, and ceilings, are different from personal belongings brought in by a tenant. If one of these building components needs attention and you didn’t cause the damage, the owner may be responsible for the repair.

Why Pests Are Getting Inside

An infestation isn’t automatically the tenant’s responsibility just because bugs or rodents have appeared inside the unit. Pests entering through cracks, holes, or other building problems may be handled differently from an infestation linked to conditions within an individual apartment.

Whether Required Safety Equipment Is Involved

Smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, exterior locks, and other safety features may come with specific legal requirements. Before buying replacements yourself, check what the landlord must provide and what the tenant is expected to maintain, such as replacing detector batteries.

What Local Rental Laws Require

Your lease is one part of the picture, but state and local rental laws also determine what landlords must provide and maintain. These rules may cover safe living conditions, utilities, repairs, property access, and other rental requirements, and they vary by location.

Related: 15 Renter-Friendly Apartment Upgrades That Won’t Risk Your Security Deposit

Whether You’ve Documented the Problem

Keep a written record if you and your landlord disagree about a repair. Save photos, dates, repair requests, and the landlord’s responses so you can show when the issue started, when you reported it, and what was said afterward.

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