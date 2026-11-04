What to Give Your Food Bank When You Want to Help Beyond Canned Goods

When people think about donating to a food bank, they often reach for canned vegetables, pasta, or peanut butter. Those are useful items, but food pantries need plenty of other supplies to help families manage their everyday expenses.

People who rely on food assistance still have to buy diapers, wash clothes, prepare meals, and care for their pets. Those costs can be difficult to manage when there’s already very little money left after paying for groceries and household bills.

New Hampshire Charitable Donation asked workers at food pantries and soup kitchens which donations they wished they received more often. Their responses included items people don’t always think to donate, such as spices, personal care products, specialty foods, and coffee.

Every food bank has its own needs and rules about what it can accept. Before putting together a donation, check the organization’s current wish list or give them a call to find out what would be most useful.

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Money to Purchase What’s Missing

Giving money may feel less personal than dropping off a bag of groceries, but financial donations give food banks more freedom to buy what they need. They can purchase food in bulk, restock popular items, and pay for expenses such as transportation, refrigeration, and storage.

Donations can help organizations fill gaps that regular food drives may leave behind. If you’re unsure what to bring, ask whether your local food bank would prefer a monetary contribution.

Related: Before You Donate Anything, Check for These 13 Valuable Antiques

Soap, Shampoo, and Other Personal Care Products

Getting enough food for the week doesn’t cover every household expense. Families may still struggle to afford shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper, and other everyday necessities.

These products can be costly, especially for households already trying to stretch a limited budget. Unopened soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and menstrual products can be helpful donations if the pantry accepts personal care supplies. SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy household or hygiene products, which makes these donations particularly useful to people receiving food assistance.

Related: 12 Genius Ideas for Upcycling Clothes You Can’t Donate

Diapers and Baby Supplies

Diapers can take up a large part of a family’s budget, and the costs add up quickly as babies grow. Baby wipes, formula, and other infant supplies create even more expenses for parents who are already struggling to cover groceries.

Some food banks distribute diapers, wipes, and unopened baby food or formula, while others refer families to diaper banks and organizations that focus on infant supplies. Check the donation rules before purchasing formula or baby food, since packaging, expiration dates, and storage requirements matter.

Related: 6 Popular Books That Thrift Stores Wish More People Would Donate

Cooking Oil and Everyday Seasonings

Rice and beans can make an inexpensive, filling meal, but families also need basic ingredients to prepare them. Cooking oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, cinnamon, and other seasonings give people more ways to prepare affordable pantry staples.

These items are easy to overlook during food drives, which often focus on canned goods and packaged meals. Choose unopened products with clear labels, and ask before donating bulk spices that may need to be divided into smaller portions.

Related: 12 Items Thrift Stores Wish People Would Stop Trying to Donate (Most Stores Don’t Want Them)

Foods for People With Dietary Restrictions

A pantry stocked with regular pasta, crackers, and canned soup may offer very few choices for someone who needs to avoid gluten or certain allergens. Specialty products can help food banks provide more options to people with different dietary needs.

Gluten-free pasta and clearly labeled allergen-free foods are examples of items that may be useful. Ask the pantry which products people request most often before buying specialty groceries, since its needs may differ from those of another organization.

Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

Canned and packaged foods are easy to store, but fresh produce gives families more choices for their meals. Apples, carrots, potatoes, and other fruits and vegetables may be welcome donations at pantries that have the space and equipment to store them.

Some organizations also work with local farms and home gardeners to receive fresh harvests. If you have extra produce from your garden, contact the pantry before bringing it in so you know its delivery and handling rules.

Related: The Dirtiest Fruits and Vegetables You’re Probably Eating

Canned, Dried, and Other Easy-to-Store Fruit

Fresh fruit is useful, but shelf-stable options are often easier for food banks to store and distribute. Canned peaches, applesauce, raisins, and other dried or packaged fruit give families more choices without requiring much preparation.

Single-serving packages can be handy for school lunches or snacks, while larger containers may work better for families sharing meals at home. Look for unopened products with clear ingredient labels and plenty of time remaining before their expiration or best-by dates.

Related: 7 Canned Foods Frugal People Always Buy

Nuts, Crackers, and Simple Snacks

Food drives often focus on ingredients for full meals, so snack foods can get overlooked. Nuts, crackers, and other shelf-stable snacks give families something quick to eat between meals or take along during the day.

Peanut butter and other nut products can also provide protein, but allergies need to be considered. Keep everything in its original packaging so recipients can check the ingredients, and ask the pantry about its rules for allergen-related donations.

Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate

Coffee and tea may not be the first things people think of when shopping for a food drive, but pantry workers have mentioned wanting more of these items. For many households, a cup of coffee or tea is part of the daily routine, and hot chocolate can be a welcome treat during colder weather.

Unopened ground coffee, tea bags, and hot chocolate mixes are easy to donate and store. Check whether your local organization accepts these products before adding them to your donation bag.

Laundry Detergent and Cleaning Supplies

Families need more than groceries to keep a home running. Laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels, and household cleaning products can be expensive, especially when several supplies run out at once.

These items may be useful to people receiving food assistance, but some food banks don’t have the storage space or facilities to distribute them. Ask before donating, and check whether smaller, unopened packages would be easier for the organization to store and hand out.

Pet Food for Families With Animals

People with dogs and cats have regular pet food expenses that don’t go away when their household budget gets tight. A bag of pet food can be a welcome donation for families trying to care for their animals while keeping up with their own grocery needs.

Some food banks accept unopened pet food or work with local pet food pantries, while others only distribute supplies for people. A quick call can help you find out whether your donation belongs at the food bank or a nearby animal welfare organization.

Volunteers to Sort, Pack, and Distribute Donations

You don’t have to spend money to help your local food bank. Many organizations depend on volunteers to sort donations, stock shelves, pack grocery boxes, and help distribute food to families.

Some need people for regular weekly shifts, while others welcome extra hands during food drives and holiday programs. Check the organization’s volunteer page or contact its staff to ask what help is needed.

Source: What Food Banks Need but Don’t Ask For

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The post What to Give Your Food Bank When You Want to Help Beyond Canned Goods appeared first on Craft Your Happy Place.