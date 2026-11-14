Coyanosa’s tech and infrastructure scene is heating up, thanks to new data center growth nearby. If you’ve got electrical or mechanical skills, there’s a solid path here into cloud infrastructure work.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Coyanosa, TX (physically based at new MDD Pecos, TX site; travel between data centers required)

(physically based at new site; travel between data centers required) Pay: $32.88 – $57.50 per hour (USA, TX, Coyanosa)

(USA, TX, Coyanosa) Type: Full-time

You’ll be on the front line keeping AWS data centers running with 99.999% uptime. The job is hands-on: maintaining and troubleshooting diesel generators, three-phase electrical systems, UPS, PDUs, chillers, cooling towers, CRAC/CRAH units, pumps, motors, and fire/life safety systems.

Shifts can be up to 12 hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and you may support more than one site. AWS offers 401(k) matching, EAP, mental health support, and medical advice line from Day 1, plus a lump-sum relocation stipend for eligible candidates. You’ll need at least 1+ year in electrical or mechanical facilities maintenance and be able to lift up to 39 lbs solo and work safely on ladders and around loud equipment.

If this sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.