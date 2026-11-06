🚚 Cowpens, SC Supply Chain Jobs – Several Local Openings

Cowpens is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now, especially on multi-shift schedules. If you like fast-paced, hands-on jobs, there are some solid options open.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Cowpens, SC

Cowpens, SC Type: Full-time , 2nd Shift (Wed–Sat, 5:30pm–4:00am)

, Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Lead warehouse operations on nights and weekends for a major global logistics company. You’ll manage supervisors and staff, drive safety and quality, and keep customer commitments on track, with full benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Impact Logistics

Impact Logistics Location: Cowpens, SC

Cowpens, SC Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Salary: $21.50 – $23.00 per hour, about 40–45 hours/week

Great fit if you’re fully bilingual and want to step into leadership, even without past supervisor experience. You’ll guide a team of 10–20 in a fast-paced warehouse, assign tasks, coach coworkers, and help hit daily production goals.

Employer: GXO Logistics

Location: Cowpens, SC

Cowpens, SC Type: Full-time , 1st Shift (Wed–Sat, 6:00am–4:30pm)

, Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading, using forklifts and scanners, and supporting Lean processes. Good match if you have 2+ years of warehouse experience and want steady hours with full benefits at a global logistics company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.