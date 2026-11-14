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🏥 Coweta, OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now
Coweta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to senior care and dental offices. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.
Hygiene Assistant – Stillwater, OK (Coweta location)
- Employer: Positive Impact Dental Alliance
- Location: Coweta, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (plus bonus and benefits; exact amount not listed)
Support hygienists, set up and break down rooms, sterilize instruments, take x-rays, and help patients feel at ease. Great fit if you have dental assisting certification, CPR, and enjoy a team-focused, patient-friendly office with on-the-job training and growth.
Wound Care Nurse (RN or LPN) – $2,500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: MGM Healthcare (Coweta Care and Rehab Center)
- Location: Coweta, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay based on experience; $2,500 sign-on bonus
Provide wound care and personal care for residents in a senior living setting, assess and monitor conditions, and lead care plans. Comes with PTO, holidays with premium pay, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000/year, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff. Requires current RN or LPN license, WOCN certification, CPR, and 1 year long-term care experience.
Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS) – Clinic
- Employer: Muscogee Creek Nation
- Location: Coweta, OK
- Type: Not stated (likely regular clinic schedule; check listing)
- Salary: Not listed
Perform moderately to highly complex lab tests, operate analyzers, support quality control, and help train less experienced staff. Requires a BS in a lab-related science or an AS in MLT with MLS certification and experience, strong lab skills, and the ability to work in a busy, high-stress lab environment with infectious materials.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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