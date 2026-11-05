🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Covington, VA

Covington has a few solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Below are several options with clear pay info and links so you can jump straight to the applications.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Covington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.60 – $17.35 per hour

Professional-level sales role helping DIY customers with more advanced auto parts needs. You’ll use your parts knowledge, help with installs like batteries and wipers, and handle key holder duties like opening/closing and store standards.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Covington, VA

Type: Full-time (can be part-time)

Pay: $13.50 – $14.61 per hour

Entry-level role where you split time between helping customers in the store and safely delivering parts to commercial customers. Good fit if you like driving, staying active, and learning the basics of auto parts and retail.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Covington, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $19.00 per hour

Fast-paced cashier job at a busy travel stop with flexible schedules and room to grow. You’ll run the register, help customers, keep the store and restrooms clean, and may cross-train in areas like restaurant or kitchen.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.