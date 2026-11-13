Covington’s healthcare scene is growing, with new clinics and hospital roles popping up as the area expands. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and still build your career.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Covington, TN (adjacent to Baptist Tipton hospital)

(adjacent to Baptist Tipton hospital) Type: Employed physician role

Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

4.5-day workweek with a half day for admin, annual quality bonus, employment bonus, full benefits, and relocation allowance. New clinic construction is underway, and there’s lots of room for growth in a small town just ~35 miles from Memphis. BC/BE in Family Medicine and OB required.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Covington, TN

Type: RN – Other/Unspecified schedule

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role providing direct and indirect patient care while working closely with physicians and a multidisciplinary team. You’ll use full-scope nursing skills, from meds and procedures to patient teaching and discharge planning. Must be a graduate of an accredited nursing program with RN license and BLS within 14 days of hire.

Employer: CareATC

Location: Covington, TN

Type: PRN / As-needed

Salary: Not listed

Flexible PRN role in an employer-sponsored health center focused on quality over volume. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with exams, do phlebotomy, and help with front office tasks as needed. Requires HS diploma, current BLS, and either a MA program plus 2+ years’ experience, 3+ years on-the-job MA experience, or relevant military medic background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles posted by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.