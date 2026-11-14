Covington’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to K–12 support. If you like helping kids learn and grow, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Help students with academic planning, college/career choices, and personal challenges while supporting teachers and families. This role is a good fit if you’re a certified guidance counselor with a few years of school experience and you enjoy one-on-one and small-group counseling.

Employer: Nannies of The Woodlands (for Nannies of Louisiana)

Nannies of The Woodlands (for Nannies of Louisiana) Location: Covington, LA

Type: Part-time (28 hrs/week)

Salary: $25–$35/hour (Indeed notes $25–$30/hour in pay section)

Care for a 3-year-old and a 5-month-old in a home where both parents work remotely. Great for an experienced professional nanny who loves infants and preschoolers, can manage two little ones at once, and wants steady daytime hours Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Employer: International Schools Partnership Limited (Kehoe-France Northshore)

(Kehoe-France Northshore) Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support early childhood classrooms with safety, caregiving, and learning activities, from diaper changes and meals to small-group instruction. This is a good entry point if you have at least a high school diploma, can handle active, physical work with young kids, and want to grow in early childhood education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, age groups, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.