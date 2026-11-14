Covington’s front-line jobs are busy right now, from tech sales to banking support and convenience stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly + bonuses (up to $30 per new line, $10 per upgrade/tablet)

This in-store role is all about helping shoppers find the right Verizon phones and plans while earning extra bonus money on activations. You’ll get ongoing tech training, strong employee discounts, and benefits that support your health, finances, and time off.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 69630 Stirling Blvd, Covington, LA 70433

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible shift and role premiums

If you have at least 6 months in a fresh department, this higher-level meat cutter job lets you own your area, mentor others, and use digital tools to plan production. Sam’s Club offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, and even company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Hancock Whitney

Location: Covington, LA (Contact Center)

(Contact Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help bank clients by phone, email, chat, and social media with online banking, cards, and account questions. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year in a high-contact customer role, like solving problems, and want experience with digital banking tools.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1229 Collins Blvd, Covington, LA 70433

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; details show Part-time

Listed as in posting; details show Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced convenience store setting. Perks include weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.