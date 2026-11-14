Covington’s IT scene is busy with contract roles focused on endpoint and desktop support. If you’re strong with Intune, mobile devices, and Windows, these are worth a look.

Employer: Galactic Minds INC

Galactic Minds INC Location: Covington, LA (Onsite)

Type: Contract (long term)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting mobile devices, laptops, and endpoints across Android, iOS, and Windows. Heavy use of Microsoft Intune, device lifecycle work (deploy, troubleshoot, retire), and support for field/industrial environments.

Employer: VBeyond Corporation

VBeyond Corporation Location: Covington, LA (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Endpoint-focused role with L1/L2 support for Windows laptops, mobile devices, and Connected Worker tools. Uses Intune, change management, VMware ESXi, Windows Server, plus bonus points for Azure AD, PowerShell, and Splunk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can fine-tune your search from there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.