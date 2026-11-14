Covington’s medical scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics growing to match the Northshore’s boom. If you’re in healthcare and want strong teams plus a calmer pace than New Orleans, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: St. Tammany Health System

St. Tammany Health System Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5 pm, call required)

Work side‑by‑side with surgeons as a Surgical First Assistant (RN or Surgical Tech background). You’ll handle exposure, hemostasis, closures, and more in a busy OR, all within a community hospital known for strong perioperative standards.

Employer: CompHealth (for a local health system)

CompHealth (for a local health system) Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time

Join a team of 6 cardiologists and 3 NPs in a comprehensive cardiology program with advanced imaging. Monday–Friday 8 am–5 pm, 1:6 call, and 15–25 patients/day, with CompHealth helping you negotiate salary, handle licensing, and coordinate interviews.

(Note: A second CompHealth posting lists the same role; this is the main listing.)

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Covington, LA

Type: Part-time

Perform advanced diagnostic ultrasound exams while mentoring junior staff and students. Great fit if you’re RDMS‑certified (or eligible) and want flexible, in‑house agency work with a large regional system.

Employer: St. Tammany Health System

Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Community‑focused retail pharmacist role with hospital backing. You’ll handle dispensing, counseling on dosing and side effects, and daily patient interaction with hours spread across Mon–Sun in a busy but local setting.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time

Provide clinical genetic counseling for patients and families with suspected inherited conditions. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Genetic Counseling, board certification, and want to focus on detailed histories, test coordination, and long‑term patient guidance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.