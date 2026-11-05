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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Now Hiring in Covington
Covington’s retail scene is busy right now, from hospital gift shops to big-box and beauty stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Gift Merchandise Clerk – Retail Pharmacy
- Employer: St. Tammany Health System
- Location: Covington, LA (hospital campus)
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday 8am–6pm; Saturday 9am–3pm; Sunday 9am–1pm; alternating weekday shifts and every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the hospital gift shop helping visitors and patients with gifts and essentials. You’ll run the register, handle returns, refresh displays, and help with inventory in a clean, community-focused setting.
Seasonal Task Associate
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Covington, LA
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you love beauty products and fast-paced work. You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, help keep the store spotless, and support the team so guests can easily find what they need.
Store Manager Trainee
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1240 Business Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into leadership with hands-on training to run a Dollar Tree store. Good option if you have retail experience and want to grow into a store manager role.
Assistant Department Manager (Tile)
- Employer: Floor & Decor
- Location: Covington, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Store Hours: Mon–Fri 7am–8pm; Sat 8am–7pm; Sun 10am–6pm
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the tile department, support sales specialists, and help customers pick the right products for their projects. This role mixes customer service, merchandising, and some physical work in a busy warehouse-style store.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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