🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Now Hiring in Covington

Covington’s retail scene is busy right now, from hospital gift shops to big-box and beauty stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: St. Tammany Health System

St. Tammany Health System Location: Covington, LA (hospital campus)

(hospital campus) Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Schedule: Monday–Friday 8am–6pm; Saturday 9am–3pm; Sunday 9am–1pm; alternating weekday shifts and every other weekend

Monday–Friday 8am–6pm; Saturday 9am–3pm; Sunday 9am–1pm; alternating weekday shifts and Salary: Not listed

Work in the hospital gift shop helping visitors and patients with gifts and essentials. You’ll run the register, handle returns, refresh displays, and help with inventory in a clean, community-focused setting.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love beauty products and fast-paced work. You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, help keep the store spotless, and support the team so guests can easily find what they need.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1240 Business Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership with hands-on training to run a Dollar Tree store. Good option if you have retail experience and want to grow into a store manager role.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Covington, LA

Type: Full-time

Store Hours: Mon–Fri 7am–8pm; Sat 8am–7pm; Sun 10am–6pm

Mon–Fri 7am–8pm; Sat 8am–7pm; Sun 10am–6pm Salary: Not listed

Lead the tile department, support sales specialists, and help customers pick the right products for their projects. This role mixes customer service, merchandising, and some physical work in a busy warehouse-style store.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.