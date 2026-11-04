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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Covington, LA
Covington’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of big chains and local clubs hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Retail Store Manager – Michaels
- Employer: Michaels Stores
- Location: Covington, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store at the North Covington Michaels, focusing on team leadership, sales goals, and a great customer experience (very little cashiering or stocking). This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of retail and 2+ years supervising and want benefits like potential 401(k) match, health coverage, and store discounts.
Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed
Customer Service Associate – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Covington, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15 – $19 per hour
Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you want steady hours, can work evenings and weekends, and like a mix of customer service and light stocking.
Tennis Shop Sales Associate – Tchefuncta Club Estates
- Employer: Tchefuncta Club Estates
- Location: Covington, LA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)
- Salary: $12 – $15 per hour
Work in the tennis pro shop helping members with gear, court reservations, and event sign-ups while keeping the shop clean and stocked. Great if you enjoy a club environment, want a flexible schedule, and like perks such as health benefits (for eligible roles), employee discount, and paid time off.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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