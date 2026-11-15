Covington’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and architects. If you’ve got cloud, Python, or enterprise systems experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Randstad Digital Americas Location: Covington, KY (onsite hours 8am–5pm )

(onsite hours ) Type: Contract, Full-time

Pay: $65–66 per hour

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Heavy hands-on Python role building production apps, APIs, and reusable components in AWS/Azure with Kubernetes, Terraform/CloudFormation, and CI/CD (GitHub, Jenkins, Artifactory). Great fit if you enjoy clean code, testing, observability, and improving platform reliability at scale.

Employer: Digipulse Technologies Inc.

Digipulse Technologies Inc. Location: Covington, KY

Type: Contract (W2 only)

Experience: 7–9+ years software engineering

Lead GenAI/LLM solutions using tools like GitHub Copilot, Gemini, Claude, plus Python/Java/Node.js, React, Next.js, and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP). Role is backend-heavy with data pipelines, distributed systems, and Kubernetes, focused on shipping real AI products that boost productivity and automate workflows.

Employer: Weir Minerals

Location: Flexible (listed in Covington, KY; ~40% travel )

(listed in Covington, KY; ) Type: Full-time

Senior architecture role driving a global SAP S/4HANA and PLM transformation across Siemens Teamcenter, S/4HANA Engineering, CAD, and BPM tools. Ideal if you’re a seasoned domain architect who likes big, complex programs, cross-domain leadership, and shaping end-to-end product lifecycle processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.