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💻 Covington, KY IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles
Covington’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and architects. If you’ve got cloud, Python, or enterprise systems experience, this is a good moment to look.
Sr Software Engineer (Python, Cloud, Kubernetes)
- Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
- Location: Covington, KY (onsite hours 8am–5pm)
- Type: Contract, Full-time
- Pay: $65–66 per hour
- Education: Bachelor’s degree
Heavy hands-on Python role building production apps, APIs, and reusable components in AWS/Azure with Kubernetes, Terraform/CloudFormation, and CI/CD (GitHub, Jenkins, Artifactory). Great fit if you enjoy clean code, testing, observability, and improving platform reliability at scale.
Principal AI Full Stack Engineer — Only W2
- Employer: Digipulse Technologies Inc.
- Location: Covington, KY
- Type: Contract (W2 only)
- Experience: 7–9+ years software engineering
Lead GenAI/LLM solutions using tools like GitHub Copilot, Gemini, Claude, plus Python/Java/Node.js, React, Next.js, and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP). Role is backend-heavy with data pipelines, distributed systems, and Kubernetes, focused on shipping real AI products that boost productivity and automate workflows.
Senior Functional Lead – Innovation & PLM (Product Domain Architect)
- Employer: Weir Minerals
- Location: Flexible (listed in Covington, KY; ~40% travel)
- Type: Full-time
Senior architecture role driving a global SAP S/4HANA and PLM transformation across Siemens Teamcenter, S/4HANA Engineering, CAD, and BPM tools. Ideal if you’re a seasoned domain architect who likes big, complex programs, cross-domain leadership, and shaping end-to-end product lifecycle processes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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