Covington’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options for both long‑haul pros and drivers who want to be home every night. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Covington, KY (Regional & OTR)

(Regional & OTR) Pay: $2,000–$5,000 per week (percentage of load)

(percentage of load) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator

Deadline: 11/30/2026

This is a flatbed owner‑operator spot with 70–80% of load pay, weekly ACH settlements, and consistent freight. You’ll get 24/7 support, fuel discounts, and a driver portal while running regional and OTR routes.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

Location: Covington, KY (Regional OTR)

(Regional OTR) Pay: Up to $0.69 per mile , average $1,661–$2,239 weekly , $1,500 sign‑on bonus

, average , Type: Full-time, Company Driver

This role offers big miles, 99% no‑touch freight, and newer Volvo/Freightliner tractors. You’ll get home most weekends, plus vacation pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and holiday pay options.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Covington, KY / Erlanger, KY / Cincinnati, OH area

Pay: $23.50 per hour , about $1,000–$1,200+ per week

, about Type: Local, Home Daily (listed as Internship)

Drive a 26' box truck on local routes, home every day, Monday–Friday with daytime start and overtime available. Weekly pay, steady hours, and benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement options, and paid holidays.

If one of these fits your life and miles, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.